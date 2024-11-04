The injuries continue to pile up for the Dallas Cowboys.

They entered Week 9 without their top edge rushers (three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland) and 2023 first-team All-Pro DaRon Bland, who led the NFL with nine interceptions, including an NFL single-season record five pick-sixes.

No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. Dallas has an incredible amount of holes to plug just days away from the trade deadline. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered hamstring and hand injuries that knocked him out in the fourth quarter of Week 9 of their 27-21 loss at the Atlanta Falcons, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb battled through an apparent right shoulder injury as well. He fell on his right shoulder multiple times, which is why he will be getting an MRI on it, per ESPN.

Even though Lamb battled through the injury the entire game, he clearly isn't right. He caught a pass for a two-point conversion late, and a Falcons defenders barely bumping into him caused the 25-year-old wideout to shudder in pain.

However, Lamb said he plans to play in Week 10 against the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium, per All City Dallas.