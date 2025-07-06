Dallas Cowboys star returner KaVontae Turpin was arrested on weapon and marijuana charges in Allen, Texas on Sunday morning, according to Collin County court records obtained by CBS News. Turpin was booked for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The 28-year-old just signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cowboys in March that made him the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL. In 2024, Turpin had a career year. He returned 27 kicks for a league-leading 904 return yards and one touchdown, along with 18 punt returns for 187 yards and another touchdown. As a wide receiver, Turpin had a career year as well, catching 31 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns. He earned First Team All-Pro honors, as well as his second Pro Bowl selection.

Turpin went undrafted in 2019 out of TCU due to off-field issues. After bouncing around The Spring League and the European League of Football, Turpin was selected by the New Jersey Generals in the 2022 USFL Draft. He established himself as one of the best players in the league with his receiving ability and return ability, and was named MVP after leading the USFL in receiving yards (540), yards after catch (316) and punt return average (15.3). That campaign landed Turpin a contract with the Cowboys, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in his first NFL season after returning 21 kicks for 508 yards, and 29 punts for 303 yards.