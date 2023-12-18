The Dallas Cowboys were on the receiving end of an absolute mauling on both sides of the ball in their 31-10 faceplant at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. A key reason among many for their inability to score a touchdown until the game's final minutes was the loss of eight-time Pro Bowl and six-time First-Team All-Pro right guard Zack Martin.

He left the game on Sunday with 2:59 left in the first quarter, suffering what appeared to be a knee injury. However, he revealed after the game that it was actually a different part of his leg and that he has a chance to suit up again in seven days at the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

"I got hit deep in the quad," Martin said postgame, via DallasCowboys.com. "We went to the tent, it stiffened up and wasn't firing for me. A fluke thing, hoping to treat it and get it ready to go on Sunday. I feel good about that."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the 10-year veteran relayed a similar message to him after the game as well.

"He told me he's gonna be OK," McCarthy said.

If Dallas is going to bounce back on the road, where their play has been significantly worse in 2023, they are going to need Martin. Miami is 10-4 and sit as one of the top two teams in the AFC standings. His Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 72.0 ranks as the 10th-best among guards across the NFL among 46 with at least 650 offensive snaps. Martin's 75.2 PFF pass-blocking grade is the ninth-best among guards while his 69.0 run-blocking grade is 10th at his position around the NFL. No matter how you slice it, he remains one of the league's best at what he does, making Martin's availability paramount for the Cowboys going forward.