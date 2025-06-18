The first quarter of the 21st century will be looked back upon as almost but not quite for the Dallas Cowboys.

In the 1990's, the Cowboys famously became the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a four-season span. Since 2000, Dallas' regular season record remained among the league's best, but their postseason play has been a different story. The Cowboys are 217-187 across the last 25 seasons, which lands them tied for 10th in the entire league with a .537 winning percentage. Unfortunately for Dallas, they are the only team in the top 10 that hasn't won a Super Bowl in this span. Their playoff futility following their last Super Bowl title in 1995 is historic: they've failed to reach as far as the conference championship round in their last 13 postseason trips, the longest such streak in NFL history.

However, the Cowboys have been responsible for fielding plenty of exciting teams over the last 25 seasons. That's why we're going to dig through Dallas' last two-and-a-half decades and build their All-Quarter 21st Century team. Enjoy the trip down memory lane.

Quarterback (2)

Tony Romo leads off this list as the Cowboys' all-time passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248) leader. He captivated Dallas' fans with artistic footwork in the pocket before uncorking deep shots downfield like the play below against three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt and the Houston Texans. Watt beat eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith off the line of scrimmage, and Romo somehow spun out of his clutches to deliver a 43-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Terrance Williams in Week 5 of the 2014 season.

The 2014 campaign was Romo's best as he led the league in a number of metrics: completion percentage (69.9%), passing touchdown throw rate (7.8%), passing yards per attempt (8.5) and passer rating (113.2). That year ended with a thud in the NFC divisional round at Lambeau Field against his childhood team, the Green Bay Packers. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the 2014 NFL MVP, converted enough first downs to bleed the final 4:42 off the clock following the infamous "Dez [Bryant] caught it" play.

Two years later in 2016, injuries cut Romo's career short, and rookie fourth-round pick Dak Prescott took over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback. He exploded to the scene after beginning that year as the third-string backup after being thrust into the starting role following injuries to both Romo and Kellen Moore. Prescott ranked in the top 5 or top 10 in most passing metrics as a rookie -- completion percentage (67.8%, fourth), passing yards per attempt (8.0, fourth), touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-4, second) and passer rating (104.9, third) -- which is why he took home 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades. That season ended like Romo's last playoff game with a divisional round loss against Rodgers and the Packers.

Prescott helped the Cowboys orchestrate three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023, the last of which he led the NFL in touchdown passes (36 in 2023) and finished second in MVP voting. Entering his 10th NFL season in 2025, he's closing in on both Romo's franchise passing yards and passing touchdowns records.

Running back (4)

Like Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott dominated as a rookie in 2016. He produced the only first-team All-Pro selection of his career as a rookie, leading the NFL in yards rushing (1,631), rushing yards per game (108.7) and carries (322). His 15 rushing touchdowns ranked as the third-most in the league. Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons and in total rushing yards twice in his first three years (2016 and 2018). His production dipped in the 2020's, but he is far and away the best Cowboys running back of the 21st century. Elliott ranks third all-time in Cowboys history in both yards rushing (8,488) and rushing touchdowns (71), trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both categories.

DeMarco Murray is the owner of the Cowboys' single-season rushing yards record after grinding out 1,845 yards in 2014, a season in which he led the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns (13), carries (392) and rushing yards per game (115.3). He took home 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and 2014 first-team All-Pro honors for his efforts. Murray left for the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFC East archrival, the following offseason, but he ranks seventh in rushing yards (4,526) and tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns in Dallas history.

Marion Barber III, aka "Marion the Barbarian," stormed into Cowboys fans' hearts as their short yardage bruiser in the early Romo years. He earned the sole Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2007 when he ran for career-highs in yards (975) and yards per carry (4.8) along with 10 touchdowns. Barber ranks fourth all-time on the Cowboys rushing touchdowns list with 47, trailing only Smith, Dorsett and Elliott.

Tony Pollard was one of the NFL's most explosive running backs during his five seasons in Dallas: he averaged 5.3 yards per touch from 2019-2023, the sixth-highest average in the league among 24 running backs with at least 600 touches in that span. He also ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons with the Cowboys in 2022, the sole Pro Bowl year of his career and 2023. Pollard overcame a gruesome fibula injury in the 2022 postseason against the San Francisco 49ers to bounce back for his final 1,000-yard season with the Cowboys in 2023 before departing for the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 offseason.

Wide receiver (6)

A pair of No. 88's lead Dallas' 21st century wide receiver room. Dez Bryant, who has been known for acrobatic catches downfield and in the red zone, is the Cowboys' all-time receiving touchdowns leader with 73. CeeDee Lamb, the present day No. 88, has racked up the fifth-most receiving yards in a player's first five seasons (6,339) in NFL history. Miles Austin, a Romo favorite, racked up 4,481 yards receiving during his Dallas career from 2006 to 2013, the third-most of any receiver since 2000.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens only spent three seasons in Dallas from 2006 to 2008, but he racked up over 3,500 yards receiving (3,587) and over 30 receiving touchdowns (34). Amari Cooper earned consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his Dallas career in 2018 and 2019, and he produced nearly 4,000 yards receiving (3,893) and nearly 30 receiving touchdowns (27) in three-and-a-half seasons from the trade deadline in 2018 through the 2021 season. He also played a huge role in Lamb's development. Michael Gallup lost his prime after suffering a torn ACL at the tail end of the 2021 season, but he was a solid deep threat for Prescott when healthy, racking up 3,744 yards receiving and 21 receiving touchdowns as a predominantly No. 3 option.

Tight end (3)

Jason Witten is one of the best tight ends not only in Cowboys history but also in NFL history. He's Dallas' all-time leader in catches (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (72), just one behind Dez Bryant. He was a constant chain-mover over the middle of the field across his 16 seasons in Dallas for both Romo and Prescott.

Only two other tight ends have cracked over 1,000 total receiving yards for the Cowboys since the turn of the century: Dalton Schultz (2,122) and his successor and present day starter Jake Ferguson (1,429). Ferguson is currently a trusted target over the seam for Prescott, and he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

Offensive line (10)

Right guard Zack Martin is one of the best interior offensive linemen in NFL history. His seven first team All-Pro selections are tied for the most in league history by an offensive guard along with Pro Football Hall of Famers John Hannah and Randall McDaniel. Left tackle Tyron Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first team All-Pro, will likely join Martin in Canton, Ohio one day.

Hall of Famer Larry Allen was on the back end of his career in the 21st century, but he did rack up five Pro Bowl nods and two first team All-Pro selections from 2000 to 2005. Center Travis Frederick, a five-time Pro Bowler from 2013-2019, had his career cut short by Guillain-Barre syndrome and could have had an even greater career. Left tackle Flozell Adams and center Andre Gurode were also five-time Pro Bowlers. Current left guard Tyler Smith is on his way with back to back Pro Bowl selections in his second and third seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Defensive line (9)

Edge rusher DeMarcus Ware is one of the best pass rushers of the century across the entire NFL thus far. His 117 sacks are the most in franchise history, which is why he earned seven Pro Bowls, four first team All-Pro selections and a spot on the 2000's All-Decade team. The Cowboys inducted Ware into the team's Ring of Honor this past season.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence earned four Pro Bowls for his pass rushing and ability to set the edge in the run game in 11 seasons from 2014 to 2024 before departing for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this offseason. He provided consistent leadership in the Dallas' locker room on the defensive side of the ball across the Romo and Prescott eras. Edge rusher Greg Ellis' 67.5 sacks with Dallas are the second-most this century behind only Ware's all-time total.

Jay Ratliff is the top Cowboys defensive tackle of the 21st century racking up four Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection 2008 across eight seasons in Dallas from 2006 to 2012. Edge rusher Micah Parsons is off to a historic start to his career through four seasons. He's the only player in the NFL since sacks became an officially tracked stat in 1982 to have at least 12 in each of his first four seasons in the league. La'Roi Glover also provided high level play for the Cowboys from the defensive tackle spot with four Pro Bowl selections and two second team All-Pro nods in his four seasons in Dallas from 2002 to 2005.

Linebacker (6)

Sean Lee is far and away the best Cowboys inside linebacker of the 21st century as a two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 first-team All-Pro. When he was healthy, which wasn't a consistent occurrence, Lee was one of the league's best at the position. Dexter Coakley earned two of his three Pro Bowl nods with the Cowboys in the 21st century, and Leighton Vander Esch looked like a star as a rookie in 2018 before injuries devoured his career. Fellow one-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith's body also broke down, which derailed a Pro Bowl start to his career.

Cornerback (6)

Terence Newman was a Cowboys staple, playing his first nine NFL seasons with Dallas from 2003 to 2011 after being selected fifth overall in the 2003 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. Newman's 32 interceptions are the most by any Cowboys since 2000. Diggs is right behind Newman with 20 career interceptions in five seasons, 11 of which led the NFL in 2021 -- his sole All-Pro campaign.

DaRon Bland was a surprise inclusion on this list after breaking out as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 class. He totaled 14 interceptions across his first two seasons, including an NFL-most nine in 2023. Five of those were pick-sixes, which set an NFL single-season record. Anthony Henry (12 interceptions) and Jourdan Lewis (10) interceptions were steady contributors. Lewis and his 115 games played with the Cowboys across eight seasons from 2017 to 2024 made him the third-longest-tenured Dallas defensive back of the century following Newman (133 games) and Orlando Scandrick (125) games.

Safety (3)

Roy Williams

Darren Woodson

Gerald Sensabaugh

Roy Williams, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, is far and away the best Cowboys safety of the century. He racked up five Pro Bowls and a 2003 first team All-Pro selection while also corralling 19 interceptions -- the third-most by any Cowboys defensive back this century behind Newman (32) and Diggs (20). Darren Woodson has a Hall of Fame case, but all of his accolades came in the 1990's. Yet, his age 31 through age 34 seasons from 2000 to 2003 were enough to get him on this list. Gerald Sensabaugh was a reliable presence for Dallas on the back end with 112 games played, including 84 starts, from 2009 to 2012, while reeling in eight interceptions.

Special teams (4)

Dan Bailey is Dallas' all-time made field goals leader with 186 makes in seven seasons from 2011 to 2017 while hitting them at an 88.2% rate, the second-best percentage in team history among those with at least 15 field goal attempts.

Current Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's 89.4% field goal percentage (76-85) is the best in team history, minimum 15 field goal attempts. Aubrey has been named either the first team (2023) or second team (2024) All-Pro kicker in each of his first two NFL seasons. He led the NFL with 36 made field goals in Year 1 after making his first 35 to start his career -- an NFL record. Aubrey's kicking range and endurance is prolific: he is also the first kicker in NFL history to make at least 10 field goals of 50 yards or deeper in consecutive seasons. Punter Mat McBriar's 202 punts downed inside the 20 are the most by a Cowboys punter this century across his eight seasons in Dallas (2004-2011).

Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur worked as the Cowboys' long snapper for the vast majority of the century, playing 16 seasons, and he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014.

Current Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin is Dallas' best returner of the century thanks to an electrifying first three seasons that produced two Pro Bowl selections (2022 and 2024) and a first team All-Pro selection (2024).His 29.4 yards per kick return is the highest average among Cowboys since 2000 with at least a kick or a punt return touchdown. Turpin's two career return touchdowns, one punt return and one kick return, are also tied for the most by a Dallas returner since 2000.

Head coach

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy led the Cowboys to their best run of regular season success since their 1990's dynasty years. McCarthy's Cowboys ripped off three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023, and Dallas led the NFL in scoring offense in two of those seasons (2021 and 2023) while finishing top-five in 2022 (fourth).

Prescott flourished into the 2023 NFL MVP runner under his tutelage, and Lamb broke Michael Irvin's single-season catches (135) and receiving yards (1,749) records in 2023. Jason Garrett was certainly Dallas' longest-tenured head coach of the century thus far with a 85-67 record in 10 seasons, but McCarthy (49-35) took Dallas to the same number of playoff appearances (three) in half the amount of seasons (five).