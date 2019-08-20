Cowboys' Amari Cooper admits he's nursing plantar fasciitis in foot, plans to return to practice this week
The team isn't panicked, and neither is Cooper, but this is definitely an injury to watch
The world now knows what's going on with Amari Cooper, and it's something he's dealt with before. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver hasn't taken the field in training camp since leaving practice early on Aug. 3 with what the Dallas Cowboys initially described as a bruised heel. As time went on and Cooper remained sidelined, it became clear there was more to the story.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to me Cooper's ailment was a "ligament issue", but stopped short of attaching a formal diagnosis. Cooper did so himself just days later, informing the media on Tuesday that he is battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot, per Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, and that explains why he still hasn't returned to the practice field. According to Cooper, the plan is to return to practice before the end of the week.
He hasn't yet been ruled out of preseason play, but it remains highly unlikely he takes the field before Sept. 8.
The Cowboys want to have Cooper in uniform when they host the New York Giants in the season opener, and risking a setback in one of the two final preseason outings simply isn't worth it. For Cooper, this is an injury he once dealt with back in 2015 as a rookie first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders. He was available in all 16 regular-season games that year, and inhaled 1,070 receiving yards on 72 catches (14.9 yards per game), along with six touchdowns -- also garnering Pro Bowl and PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in the process.
The 25-year-old likely won't be willing to take a chance himself at a possible setback in August, considering he's entering an all-important contract year with the Cowboys. The team has already placed what they describe as a "top-5 offer" in front of him, but Cooper has been in no rush to sign and talks stalled back in May. Willing to play out his contract and revisit the discussions in 2020 -- when he feels he can command a higher payday -- the Cowboys are doing all they can to secure him for the future right now.
With linebacker Jaylon Smith now putting pen to paper, the team hopes to establish some momentum on Cooper, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott; with the latter having returned to Cabo to train after a short trip home to Dallas.
Time will tell if they're successful in that quest, but the most important thing, for now, is Cooper being present to give the Giants' revamped secondary fits.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown at practice, still no helmet
The Antonio Brown helmet saga has a new development
-
Were Mayfield's comments out of line?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss the merits of Mayfield's dig at the Giants and their rookie...
-
Patriots' Thomas activated off PUP
New England's receiver unit continues to deepen
-
Daniel Jones teammates defend him
Dexter Lawrence and Evan Engram defend Daniel Jones; Engram sees Mayfield's 'cry for atten...
-
Report: Cowboys extend Jaylen Smith
Smith was entering the final year of his rookie contract
-
Agent's Take: Exiting Brown's contract
Is Antonio Brown all-in or all-out with the Raiders, and what do they do about his contract...