Cowboys' Amari Cooper, La'El Collins and other bruised starters expected to play vs. Patriots

It's another positive week for the Dallas Cowboys as they ride the high of landing their sixth win of the season, following a 35-27 defeat of the Detroit Lions in Week 11. They avoided their second losing streak of the season in the process, but the victory didn't come without a loss, personnel-wise.

Anthony Brown, the former sixth-round pick who was the team's starting nickel corner to begin the year, will be moved to injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a torn tricep, but the team did receive a round of good news on the status of top talent as they ready for their biggest test of the season against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. There was worry regarding the Week 12 availability of wide receiver Amari Cooper, starting free safety Xavier Woods and starting right tackle La'El Collins as well -- the latter being the most concerning after being knocked out of the Lions contest in obvious pain.

Collins has been nursing a back and knee injury recently, and the latter was aggravated in Detroit, but sources confirmed to me on Sunday evening the team didn't feel the injury was a "worst-case scenario" heading into this week. That was backed up by optimism from head coach Jason Garrett on Monday, and owner Jerry Jones doubled down on Tuesday, expressing his expectation to see Collins on the field in New England.

He shares the same confidence in Cooper, who was relegated to spot duty after limping noticeably early in the game, as he battles through a knee and ankle issue. Expect both Collins and Cooper to shoulder a light load in practice this week, if they participate at all on Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday being the key determinant in their readiness for Sunday.

But wait, there's more.

In a span of only a few moments on the back end of their win at Ford Field, the Cowboys also witnessed All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence go down with injury, followed by Woods leaving the game with a dislocated finger. Both would return and Lawrence sealed the win with a game-saving pressure on quarterback Jeff Driskel, indicating he'd be fine to go against the Patriots -- Jones confirming Tuesday that is indeed the case. Both Lawrence and Woods are expected to play Sunday, and starting strong safety Jeff Heath should make a return in some capacity as well, having been sidelined against the Lions due to knee and shoulder injuries.

This is all great news -- Brown notwithstanding -- for a Cowboys team that will need all the firepower they can get to down the Patriots on the road, but the final injury report will tell the true story on who'll be available and who won't. All indications are that the Cowboys will be fine on the injury front, though, and that sets the stage for what could be the game of the week.