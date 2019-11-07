Cowboys' Amari Cooper to undergo MRI on knee, team optimistic for Week 10 vs. Vikings

For the second time this season, Amari Cooper was forced out of a game early on with a leg injury. This time around, however, he was eventually able to get back onto the field for the Dallas Cowboys, and his 45-yard touchdown helped seal the deal against the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."

Cooper is currently dealing with a knee issue he feels he can play through when the Minnesota Vikings roll into town for "Sunday Night Football" this week, but he'll undergo an MRI on the injury nonetheless, per head coach Jason Garrett. Cooper will sit out of practice on Thursday as the team operates on a short week, and await results of the additional tests.

At this point, a source with knowledge of the situation tells me, the MRI is precautionary and the team isn't exceedingly concerned with his status going forward.

Barring a finding in the MRI and/or a setback of any sort in the next day or two, it's expected Cooper will take the field against the Vikings. That's good news for a Cowboys offense that got off to a slow start that was aided by the absence of Cooper as he worked with trainers to loosen up his knee, himself noting it felt tight, and his presence will be needed if they're to improve their odds of establishing their second three-game win streak of the season. This news comes on the heels of the Vikings likely being without All-Pro wide receiver Adam Thielen, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Cooper hasn't missed a start in 2019, but played only three snaps against the New York Giants before leaving with a re-aggravated thigh bruise. The Cowboys went on to lose that game, but Cooper was in tow the following week to help lift them over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's the third injury Cooper has battled this year, the first being plantar fasciitis in August, but he's remained mostly available and continually dominant -- having already reeled in 706 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. That is, again, having basically been three snaps away from landing on the inactives list against the Jets.

As it stands, Cooper should be on the field for what has become another key test for the Cowboys, but the MRI will have final say.