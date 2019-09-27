Cowboys' Amari Cooper will play vs. Saints, Xavier Woods likely to return from ankle injury in Week 4

Amari Cooper will be on the field when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and it's likely Xavier Woods might return to join in the war effort. Cooper underwent an MRI this week on what was described as a sore ankle, and while the test results were negative, the Cowboys scaled back his workload in practice as a precaution.

On Friday, owner Jerry Jones more or less made it plain that Cooper would be ready to play, and the three-time Pro Bowler also participated in the final practice of the week.

"Yes, I feel very good about that," Jones said. "His ability to push off, his ability to do anything, I think we're in good shape."

That's not the only good news the team has gotten this week.

Woods suffered a high ankle sprain in the waning moments of the Week 2 victory over the Washington Redskins, and was subsequently sidelined when the team hosted and defeated the Miami Dolphins. Initial reports were that Woods could miss upwards of 4-6 weeks with the injury, but that wasn't something the Cowboys subscribed to. A source with knowledge of the situation advised me early on that the team would take a week-to-week approach with their star safety, and there was a very real belief he could return before the month of September met its end.

Jones later confirmed that stance, explaining how Woods' youth and position would actually aid in a speedy recovery.

"You had it right until you said 'serious,'" Jones told 105.3FM the Fan when news of the injury broke. "He's young. He might be able to move on it pretty good at that position. Some positions have a tougher time -- defensive linemen and those sorts of things. ...Only the Guy Upstairs knows how much time he's going to miss."

As it turns out -- not much.

Woods returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and looked good, allowing head coach Jason Garrett and the Cowboys to ramp up his workload a bit on Thursday; and he also took part on Friday. Although he was still listed as officially limited during the week, the reality was he made progress over the last three days and has a growing chance at taking the field for Sunday Night Football. Shortly following the 31-6 win over the Dolphins in which Darian Thompson took the starting reins at free safety in the absence of Woods, team exec Stephen Jones noted he'd be "very surprised" if the latter wasn't in tow against the Saints.

While no official statement has been made, a separate source tells me that -- as of Friday -- there's "no reason" Woods would be inactive on Sunday.

While Thompson played solid football in his stead, Woods is off to arguably the strongest start of his young career. Even without Drew Brees on the field, the Cowboys are laser-focused and not overlooking Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints offense. A key part of escaping Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a win will be the play of the safety unit, and that means if Woods is good to go -- they're odds of going 4-0 increase quite a bit.

Expect the final decision on his status to be made well before kickoff, if it hasn't indeed been made already.