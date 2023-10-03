Through four weeks, it's become pretty clear that the Bills and Cowboys have been two of the most dominant teams in the NFL and their dominance actually has something in common: Both teams have three wins and all three of those wins have come by at least 28 points.

That kind of dominance doesn't happen often in the NFL. As a matter fact, going into the 2023 season, there had only been 15 teams over the past 53 years that had won at least three games by 28 points or more during the first four weeks of the season. The Bills and Cowboys are now the 16th and 17th teams to join that list.

Being on this list doesn't guarantee postseason success, but it has been a pretty accurate measurement of how good a team is. Of the previous 15 teams to pull off this feat, 86.7% of them (13) ended up making the playoffs.

The more impressive part, though, might be the fact that six of the 15 teams (40%) ended up making the Super Bowl (1980 Eagles, 1992 Bills, 1996 Packers, 1999 Rams, 2006 Bears, 2007 Patriots).

The Bills' streak of beating their opponent by 28 points or more might actually be even more impressive than the Cowboys and that's because they've done it in three consecutive games. If the Bills can beat the Jaguars by 28 points or more in London on Sunday, they'll tie the NFL record with four straight wins by at least four touchdowns. That record is held by the 1942 Bears, a team that is considered to be one of the most dominant in NFL history. Those Bears went 11-0 during the regular season while winning each game by an AVERAGE margin of 26.5 points.

As for the Bills and Cowboys, here's a quick look at how the season has gone so far for each team:

BILLS

Week 1: Jets 22-16 over Bills

Week 2: Bills 38-10 over Raiders

Week 3: Bills 37-3 over Commanders

Week 4: Bills 48-20 over Dolphins

COWBOYS

Week 1: Cowboys 40-0 over Giants

Week 2: Cowboys 30-10 over Jets

Week 3: Cardinals 28-16 over Cowboys

Week 4: Cowboys 38-3 over Patriots

The Bills have outscored their opponents by 84 points this year, which is the best point-differential in the NFL. On the Cowboys' end, they've outscored their opponents by 83 points, which is the second-best point-differential. To put that in perspective, no other team has even outscored its opponents by 70 points. The NFL's only two undefeated teams have outscored their opponents by 67 (49ers) and 28 points (Eagles).