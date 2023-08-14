The Dallas Cowboys are getting one of their most important players back in the fold after a brief holdout. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and Zack Martin reached an agreement to redo the six-time First Team All-Pro's contract.

Martin had been holding out of Cowboys training camp with two years remaining on his deal, during which he was set to earn base salaries of of $1.7 million and $13 million along with prorated signing bonus payments of $9.34 million in each season, according to OverTheCap.com.

The new deal will instead pay Martin $18 million in each of the next two seasons, all of which is fully guaranteed. He gets an additional $8.5 million in compensation over the two-year period, according to ESPN.

Martin has made the Pro Bowl and either the First (six times) or Second (twice) All-Pro Team in eight of his nine NFL seasons, with the lone exception being the year where he was limited to just 10 games played. He is widely considered the NFL's best guard and possibly its best overall offensive lineman. He has also missed just 10 total games in his nine seasons, with just nine of them being due to injury. (He missed the season-opener in 2021 with COVID-19.)

The new contract brings his average annual value up from the eighth-highest among guards to the third-highest, behind only Quenton Nelson and Chris Lindstrom. The fully-guaranteed $36 million is also third-highest among guards, again behind only Nelson and Lindstrom. Martin's previous contract was a six-year, $84 million deal signed back in 2018 that at the time made him the NFL's highest-paid guard.

Martin will return to his usual spot at right guard, where he figures to again work next to Terence Steele, who may also be in line for an extension this offseason. Dallas has Tyron and Tyler Smith on the left side flanking center Tyler Biadasz on what should be a very good unit if everyone can stay healthy.