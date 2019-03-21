Cowboys and Rams will travel 2,500 miles to play a preseason game in August

It looks like the Cowboys and Rams will be saying Aloha to each other later on this year.

The two teams announced on Thursday that they've agreed to play a preseason game in Hawaii. The game will be played on Aug. 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The Rams will be the home team for the game, which will be the second game of the preseason for each team.

The game between the Cowboys and Rams will come seven months after L.A. knocked Dallas out of the playoffs with a 30-22 win in the divisional round.

The matchup will mark the first time in more than three years that the NFL has played a game in Hawaii and the first time in more than 43 years that the league has held a preseason game in Honolulu. The last time that Aloha Stadium hosted an NFL game came in January 2016 when the Pro Bowl was held there. The last time an NFL game that wasn't a Pro Bowl was played on Hawaiian soil came back in 1976, when the 49ers beat the Chargers 17-16 in a preseason game.

The fact that the Cowboys are playing in this game actually makes a lot of sense. For one, there's a good chance that Aloha Stadium will be filled to near capacity due to the Cowboys' popularity. Also, since the Cowboys generally hold training camp in Oxnard, California, the flight won't be too bad. A flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu is roughly six hours, which is way more reasonable than a flight from Dallas to Honolulu, which takes roughly eight and a half hours. The flight for both teams from LAX will cover roughly 2,500 miles.

The game in Hawaii will mark the eighth time since Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 that they've played a preseason game in a somewhat exotic location, at least based on NFL standards. Under Jones, the Cowboys have played preseason games in Tokyo (1992, 2000), London (1993), Mexico City (1994, 1998, 2001), Toronto (1995) and Monterrey, Mexico (1996).

If you you're going to be in Hawaii later this year and you want to attend the game, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.