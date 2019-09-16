Cowboys' Antwaun Woods, Michael Gallup each to undergo MRI on knee after road win over Redskins

The NFL is drowning in bad news on Monday following its Week 2 slate of games, with top quarterbacks like Drew Brees likely out for six weeks or more with a torn ligament in his thumb, and Ben Roethlisberger officially done for the season with an injured elbow suffered on Sunday as well. The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to dodge this wave of dread, however, following their impressive 31-21 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

One of the healthier teams in the league at the moment, the Cowboys did see starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods leave with an apparent knee injury and not return to the game on Sunday, and wide receiver Michael Gallup is set to join him in undergoing tests on Tuesday to determine the nature of his own knee ailment -- suffered after taking a helmet to the knee on a catch-and-run.

The injury to Woods is believed to be an MCL sprain, a source tells me, but the team is hopeful it's a mild one, and he likely dodged more severe injury when Maliek Collins rolled into his leg by turning it at the last moment to allow his knee to bend. That same optimism extends to the injury on Gallup, although his is thought to be a contusion, but an MRI will give a more definitive picture of what's going on and if either will miss time going forward.

Results on both should be available before the team begins practicing on Wednesday in preparation for the Miami Dolphins.

Woods has been a force since signing with the Cowboys in 2018, ascending from the ranks of a "camp body" to take ownership of the starting role at 1-tech (left of center) in fairly short order. His ability to both stuff the run and penetrate the backfield to disrupt pass plays makes him integral in the Cowboys plan to pressure the opposing quarterback and harass any halfback they line up against, so it stands to reason they'd be holding their breath while they await the results of his MRI. Taking it for what it's worth, Woods declared he was "fine" following the game, and did return to the sidelines not long after heading to the locker room.

He was never officially ruled out either, but simply questionable -- despite ultimately not returning to the field.

Gallup also seemed to be OK following the game, hence the Cowboys' optimism that there isn't any structural damage to his knee. Of course, further tests have been known to be the bearer of bad news in matters such as these, but there's no initial indication there's a major injury that's been suffered by the second-year star receiver. His presence in the receiving corps carries massive value, particularly with how he's fired out of the gate in 2019 with a career-best 158-yard performance against the New York Giants in Week 1.

A definitive No. 2 target that often doubles as a quasi-No. 1 alongside a now-healthy Amari Cooper -- who was sidelined for the majority of August with plantar fasciitis -- a healthy Gallup goes a long way in ensuring the Cowboys' potent WR corps remains that way. Updates are soon to come on both Woods and Gallup, with the team being off on Monday.