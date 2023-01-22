It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Best of all, perhaps no two teams are hitting their peak at a better time. San Francisco has now won 11 straight, including the playoffs, after routing the rival Seahawks in the opening round. And Dallas, despite a clunker in Week 18, rebounded to dominate the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night. Their showdown this Sunday is must-see TV.

Here's an overview of how to tune in, plus key players and strategies for both sides, and a final-score prediction:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: 49ers -4, O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

When the Cowboys have the ball

Air that thing out. Dak Prescott has been uncharacteristically boom-or-bust this year, either flashing MVP-level distribution or forcing tight-window throws. And the last thing you want is for him to be holding the ball too long in the face of Nick Bosa (18.5 sacks). But the reality is San Francisco is much more vulnerable defending the pass than the run; the 49ers finished 2022 ranked No. 2 against the ground game, and just 20th against the pass. They stiffen up in the red zone, of course, surrendering an NFL-best 16.3 points per game, but it's very possible to push the ball against their secondary.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 156 REC 107 REC YDs 1359 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

That was evidenced in the 49ers' opening playoff game, when DK Metcalf went off to the tune of 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, repeatedly exposing Charvarius Ward on the outside. It's been apparent against most No. 1 wideouts, even with opportunistic ball hawks like Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga (combined nine INTs) roaming on the back end. Which means CeeDee Lamb should be involved early and often. When he's busy -- and he has been a lot this year, topping 1,300 yards in a true breakout campaign -- Dallas is far better off. Prescott should have his eye on him all night, and even if the 49ers double No. 88, tight end Dalton Schultz has proven to be a steady safety valve.

Balance, of course, is always key, so Tony Pollard should still have a large role, especially in a game with a ball-control contender like San Francisco. But if you're gonna beat the 49ers, you're probably gonna outgun them through the air.

When the 49ers have the ball

Run, run and run some more. Whereas Dallas is best suited letting Dak Prescott feed his downfield play-makers, San Francisco has reason to return to its roots, and lean heavily on Kyle Shanahan's ground game. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse is banged up, so maybe that entices Shanahan to take more shots than usual. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly has the vision and touch to float some deep. But Dallas generally is far more dangerous getting after the QB than defending the run, ranking No. 8 against the pass and No. 20 against the ground.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 244 Yds 1139 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Better yet, the 49ers have the personnel to take advantage: Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are equally as dynamic rotating in and out of the backfield. And besides a quiet outing against Seattle, Elijah Mitchell has been a smooth, steady presence as a traditional ball-carrier. Few teams, if any, know how to scheme up -- and then execute on -- open lanes better than San Francisco. And not only would attacking Dallas up the middle and off the edges potentially keep X factors like Micah Parsons at bay; it'd also keep the game clock in their hands, with the Cowboys more likely to press through the air.

Purdy, of course, may end up being the deciding factor anyway, facing one of the toughest defenses he's seen since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo. But that's precisely why it'll be on Shanahan to plan around his arm, poised as it may be.

Prediction: Cowboys 26, 49ers 25