Cowboys at Broncos preview: Watch, stream, listen and more

It's Week 2 and the Dallas Cowboys are all smiles.

They dispatched with the rival New York Giants handily in Week 1 to the tune of 19-3, and running back Ezekiel Elliott is still on the field amid his legal war with the NFL. They'll now face another stout defensive front in the Denver Broncos, as La'El Collins continues to hone in on just how to dominate the right tackle position at the professional level -- having faced defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and now suiting up against perennial All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will have his work cut out for him even if the vaunted offensive line can keep him upright more often than not, considering he's facing arguably the best secondary in the NFL. Cornerback Aqib Talib has 33 interceptions in his career, the most among active players, and his nine career pick sixes are tied for fourth all-time.

And he's not the only talent waiting to disrupt Prescott's attempt at setting the NFL all-time record for throwing 500 passes with less than five interceptions.

Storylines are a'plenty in this matchup, as the Cowboys' defense is hot off an obliteration of quarterback Eli Manning -- hoping for the same productivity against the young Trevor Siemian, who's coming off a good game against the rival Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys haven't beaten the Broncos in their last five outings, and Denver owns the regular season record 7-4, so expect Dallas to deliver a passionate game to get a proverbial monkey off of their back for the second straight week.

Or in this case, the horse.

Here's all the info on Sunday's contest:

When: 3:25pm CST, Sunday, September 17

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: Fox

Crew: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (Field reporter)

Radio: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network

Satellite Radio: SIRIUS - 82 (Dal), 83 (Den) | XM - 82 (Dal), 83 (Den)

Cowboys' Odds: -2 (via Vegas Insider)

Over/under: 42 (via Vegas Insider)

_______________________________________________________________________________________

