You'd think that a Week 8 matchup between two teams that have four combined wins wouldn't have any playoff implications, but this is the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys (2-5) will head into Philadelphia to face the first-place Eagles (2-4-1) in a divisional showdown on Sunday Night Football. If Philly pulls out a win here, they'd continue to maintain a lead in the division. If the Cowboys can get the road W, they put themselves in a better position to eventually leapfrog the Eagles for top-billing.

Here, we'll be giving you all the betting angles for this matchup, including the spread, over/under total and some of our favorite prop bets. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Cowboys at Eagles (-10.5)

Because of the uncertainty at quarterback, this line was a bit late to open. On Thursday, Philadelphia was surrendering 8.5 points to Dallas, but that quickly shot up to double-digits with the public eyeing an Eagles blowout against a Cowboys team possibly working with a third-string quarterback.

The pick: Eagles -10.5. Despite having injury problems of their own, Philadelphia has more stability under center with Carson Wentz, which is poised to be a major factor in this game. Dallas is also 0-7 ATS this season and has a defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in DVOA. While it's hard to see any NFC East team dominating, the Eagles have a really good shot at lighting up a vulnerable Cowboys team on Sunday night.

Over/Under 43

The total has held true since opening at 43. There hasn't much volatility here simply because there has been so much unknown with what Dallas will be operating with offensively.

The pick: Over 43. Neither defense is anything to write home about, especially Dallas. The Cowboys are allowing the most points (34.7 per game) through the first seven games of the season since the 1973 Houston Oilers. Philidelphia isn't too far behind, allowing 28 points per game entering Week 8. Given the skill position player for Dallas likely elevating rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci to put up points and the Eagles taking advantage of a porous Cowboys secondary, this total should go Over.

Player props

Carson Wentz

O/U 22.5 completions

O/U 34.5 pass attempts

O/U 250.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -135)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +100)

O/U 18.5 rushing yards

Wentz has thrown an interception in all but one of his games this season. While Dallas has just one pick on the season entering Week 8, it wouldn't be out of the question for Wentz to gift the secondary a turnover, and at +100, it's solid value. While the Over on touchdown passes seems like a lock for Wentz, I also really like the Over on his rushing yards total as well. He's gone over that mark in three of his previous five games.

Other props to consider

Dalton Schultz total receiving yards: Over 23.5 (-120). No matter who is under center, a tight end is a quarterback's best field, especially when they have inexperience in the system. Schultz is Dallas' No. 1 tight end and should see plenty of work against a Philly secondary that will be worrying about covering the Cowboys' trio of star receivers.

Dalton Schultz total receptions: Over 2.5 (-105). Similar to what we said above, Schultz should be targeted a ton in this game. He's seen nine targets over his last two games, which is plenty to his this reception mark. Last time out, Philadelphia allowed Giants tight end, Evan Engram, to haul in six of his nine targets, proving they can be had at this position.

Ezekiel Elliott total receiving yards: Over 20.5 (-115). Elliott is going to be leaned on in all facets on Sunday night. While he was ineffective against a tough Washington front seven in Week 7, the Cowboys back is not far removed from a Week 6 contest where he was targeted 10 times by Andy Dalton and recorded 31 receiving yards. With Ben DiNucci likely under center, Mike McCarthy will likely scheme up quick dump-offs to get the ball in Zeke's hands.

Ezekiel Elliott total rushing yards: Over 68.5 (-120). On top of his pass-catching ability, Dallas will, of course, lean on Elliott for his skills in-between the tackles. The Eagles are giving up 4.5 yards per carry entering this game and Zeke should see plenty of work. As long as he doesn't fumble the ball to pave even more of a lane for Tony Pollard, this Over should hit.

Travis Fulgham total receiving yards: Over 61.5 (-110). The Eagles' primary receiver is facing a bad secondary and is averaging 89.3 receiving yards per game in 2020. This number is simply too low and you should take advantage of it.