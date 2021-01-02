If you didn't know the standings throughout the rest of the division, you'd likely expect that this Week 17 matchup between the Cowboys and Giants -- where their records are a combined 11-19 -- doesn't have much consequence. Au contraire. The NFC East title could very well be on the line as they square up at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A win for either of these clubs coupled with a Washington loss to Philly on Sunday Night Football and they'll be heading to the playoffs.

While this game clearly has a lot of playoff implications, it also makes for a great game to bet on, adding even more juice to the contest. Here, we're going to dive into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer, including the spread, total, and a few of our favorite player props. We'll also take a look at the line movement throughout the week to see how the public is viewing this head-to-head. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Cowboys (6-9) at Giants (5-10)

Dallas initially opened as a 2.5-point favorite in this contest and that number ticked up a half-point to give them a full field-goal advantage. However, that spread has since dropped and currently stands at Cowboys -1.5 as of Saturday morning.

This is a game where both clubs come into it on two entirely different ends of the spectrum. Dallas has won and covered in three straight while going 5-2 ATS since starting the year 0-8 ATS. Over this three-game stretch, the Cowboys are averaging 36 points per game, own a +17 points per game differential, and have covered each game by 12 or more points. Meanwhile, New York has lost and failed to cover in three straight games coming into Sunday. Over their stretch, they are averaging 8.7 points per game and have lost each contest by 14 or more points.

Projected score: Dallas 33, New York 20

Over/Under

This total opened at 45.5 and has trickled down a full point to 44.5 on the eve of this matchup. For those taking the Over, you're banking on the Cowboys to continue on their offensive tear and the Giants to somewhat keep pace. If you're looking at the Under, you're hoping New York brings Dallas down to their level and churns out a slow contest. The Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in five straight games, tied for the longest streak in the NFL this season. Their Unders are an NFL-best 11-3-1 this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have gone Over in five of their past six games, which coincides with Andy Dalton's return from injury. With Daniel Jones under center for New York, I expect the offense to produce enough points to keep pace with Dallas and drive this well over its current total.

Projected total: 53

Player Props

Andy Dalton passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-125). The Cowboys quarterback has gone over this total in four straight matchups heading into Sunday and five of his last six. The Giants have been one of the better secondaries at holding opposing offenses out of the end zone through the air, as they are tied for the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL this year. That said, they've allowed quarterbacks to go over this prop in their previous two games.

Tony Pollard anytime touchdown (+225). Even with Ezekiel Elliott possibly returning for this Week 17 matchup, Tony Pollard has shown enough to earn a legit role in Dallas' backfield. The Cowboys won't revert him back to a complimentary role going forward and will most likely use the two backs in tandem, which sets up great value for his touchdown prop here.

Amari Cooper total receiving yards: Over 56.5 (-115). Since Andy Dalton has come back from injury in Week 11, Cooper has averaged 69.7 yards receiving. While he's largely had sink-or-swim performances over that stretch (10 yards receiving in Week 15 and 121 yards receiving in Week 16), this total is low enough to feel comfortable that Cooper can jump over, especially in a game Dallas needs to have.

Wayne Gallman Jr. total rushing yards: Over 53.5 (-115). You're really just playing the matchup here as Gallman hasn't shown you much to have a ton of confidence in him going into Week 17. While he's got the starter, the Giants back has seen his carries dip over the last two games and his production has suffered, totaling just 56 yards combined. That said, Dallas is giving up a league-high 161.1 yards per game on the ground. Gallman is New York's lead back and has a tremendous shot at going over here, despite his recent struggles.