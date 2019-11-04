Cowboys at Giants: Odds, prediction, channel, time, what to watch for on 'Monday Night Football'

The NFC East seems pretty clearly divided into two tiers at this point. There's a top tier with the Cowboys (4-3) and Eagles (5-4), and a bottom tier with the Giants (2-6) and Washington (1-8).

With the Eagles getting back to within a half-game of Dallas by defeating the Bears on Sunday, the Cowboys need to use their Monday night game against the Giants to put some distance between themselves and the second-place team in the division again. The Giants are obviously in a bit of a different place, but having Daniel Jones show some growth by defeating a division opponent in primetime sure would be nice for them.

Let's break things down.

When the Giants have the ball

Unlike the last time these two teams played back in Week 1, Eli Manning will not be under center. Instead, it's rookie Daniel Jones, who is coming off arguably his best game of the season. (It was undoubtedly his best game since his debut as a starter against the Buccaneers, anyway.) In Week 8 against the Lions, Jones completed 28 of 41 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, without being intercepted.

That game, though, was not necessarily representative of the quarterback Jones has been for much of his rookie season. In the Giants' previous four games (against the Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, and Washington), Jones completed 60 percent of his passes at an average of just 5.9 yards per attempt, with four touchdowns, seven interceptions, three fumbles, 13 sacks, and a 64.8 passer rating. Jones has routinely struggled against pressure this season: After a sparkling debut with a 14 of 19 for 243 yards and one score performance against the Bucs, Jones is just 30 of 63 for 340 yards, two touchdowns, and four picks under pressure. That's a 48.4 passer rating, which, obviously, is not very good.

It's also an indicator that he could potentially struggle against the Cowboys on Monday night. Dallas has ranked highly all season in ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate statistic, as well as pressure rate at Football Outsiders. The Cowboys are also coming off their bye and should have their pass rush at full strength for arguably the first time this season, given that Robert Quinn is now healthy and not coming off a suspension, Demarcus Lawrence is now several months removed from his offseason shoulder surgery, and Michael Bennett is in town. If the Giants allow Jones to be pressured by this group on 40 percent of his dropbacks, as he has been over his past five starts, it's going to be a long night for them.

If Jones has time to throw, however, he could find some success against a Dallas back seven that has not played up to its reputation for most of this season. No. 1 corner Byron Jones has been playing at a high level since returning to full-time status a couple weeks into the season, but No. 2 corner Chidobe Awuzie has been picked on by several opponents, linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch have been inconsistent in coverage against running backs and tight ends, and safety Jeff Heath has been a liability in coverage as usual. The Cowboys' two best pass defenders so far this season have probably been No. 4 corner Jourdan Lewis (who has seen an increase in playing time this year and is better than many full-time starters) and safety Xavier Woods.

A Giants pass offense that runs through Golden Tate in the slot, Evan Engram over the middle, and Saquon Barkley out of the backfield actually matches up pretty well with what the Cowboys have been this season. Tate is likely to see a lot of Anthony Brown when he's in the slot, but should match up with Lewis at times as well. Engram will spend most of the evening tangling with Smith and/or Vander Esch, and Heath and/or Woods. Barkley should see the same matchups. The Giants will be without top-paid wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) again in this game.

The Cowboys play a heavy dose of zone defenses, though, and they are often just fine conceding short passes over the middle to linebackers and tight ends, then rallying to the ball to prevent big gains. If Jones is willing to take those checkdowns early, he could dink and dunk his way down the field. If he gets greedy and wants to push the ball downfield, he could find opportunities lacking, and he could find himself under more pressure than he's able to deal with.

The Giants may find that running the ball with Saquon Barkley is easier than trying to throw. The Dallas run defense has been slightly below average this year, and they rank poorly in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Line Yards allowed. They have played most of this season with a weakness on the interior, though, due largely to the injury to Tyrone Crawford that forces players like rookie Trysten Hill into the lineup. Now, Bennett should help out inside. And even if the Giants are able to find success on the ground, they may not be able to run it as much as they want to, because they are not at all in a good position to stop the Cowboys from scoring themselves.

When the Cowboys have the ball

All the way back in Week 1, the Cowboys put on a show against the Giants, scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions and putting the game out of reach. Dak Prescott went 25 of 32 for 405 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions. Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Randall Cobb were practically uncoverable, and tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin each found themselves in the end zone by the time the game was over as well.

It was the game that announced the Cowboys as one of the NFL's best offenses, which, even after a few down games in the middle of the season, they still are. Dallas ranks first in the NFL in yards per game, gaining a full 10 yards more than the Ravens team that just thrashed the best defense in the NFL on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys rank just seventh in points per game, but they're first in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA. They have the NFL's third-most efficient pass offense and second-most efficient rush offense.

When fully healthy, the offensive line is still arguably the best in the NFL and keeps rushers away from Prescott better than almost any in the league. If and when they keep Dak clean, he is torching teams. When throwing from a clean pocket, Prescott is 129 of 169 (76.3 percent) for 1,587 yards (9.4 per attempt), 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 119.1 passer rating. Among 35 quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, that passer rating is fourth-best in the NFL.

The Giants, by the way, rank 30th in the league in Football Outsiders' pressure rate. That lack of pass rush puts a ton of pressure on their coverage on the back end, which has been lacking, to say the least.

Janoris Jenkins has been up and down when tasked with shadowing No. 1 receivers, and he is likely to travel with Amari Cooper pretty much wherever he goes on Monday night. But the Giants' No. 2 corner, rookie DeAndre Baker, is having a rough go of it, and slot man Grant Haley has been nearly as bad. Combined, the two players have yielded 60 catches on 76 throws in their direction, for 893 yards, six touchdowns, and no picks. Folks, that is not good. Baker is likely to see a whole lot of Michael Gallup on Monday night, and given the way Gallup is playing this season, he could be in for a rough night. Randall Cobb has not come close to matching his Week 1 production in any subsequent game this season, but he also hasn't necessarily had a matchup like this since then.

The Dallas tight ends have seen their role in the pass offense decrease slightly in recent weeks as Ezekiel Elliott has seen his increase, and that should provide an even greater challenge for the Giants' linebackers and safeties than Witten and Jarwin did in the opener. Elliott has 19 catches for 143 yards in Dallas' past four games after catching only five passes for 43 yards through the team's first three contests. The Cowboys are designing ways to get him involved in the passing game, and it's probably about time they do the same with dynamic rookie Tony Pollard, who can test defenses with his speed on the edge.

The question for Dallas in this game probably shouldn't be whether or how they will find success, but whether they will be willing to stick with what works (passing, specifically off play-action) at the expense of what feels comfortable (running, specifically with Elliott). The Cowboys' three-game losing streak saw them back off all the things that had been working so well for them early in the year and instead go back to the style of offense they'd been running for the previous few years.

As good as Elliott is, it is simply an inefficient strategy, and that's not going to change. It's especially important that the Cowboys not try to force the run against a Giants defense that ranks 12th in rush defense DVOA compared to 28th against the pass. So long as they stick with what works, they should put points on the board with relative ease.

Prediction: Cowboys 30, Giants 20