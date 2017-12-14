Cowboys at Raiders in Week 15: Picks, how to watch, stream Sunday Night Football

The NFL playoffs are fast approaching, and neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the Oakland Raiders, two preseason favorites, are locked into the postseason.

Both, however, have a golden opportunity to reinsert themselves into the picture under the lights of primetime on Sunday.

The Cowboys are guaranteed not to repeat as NFC East champions thanks to the ailing but soaring Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams, but with two NFC North teams also toting six losses, they've got a chance to snag a wild card spot with some help -- both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are ahead of them entering Sunday. The Raiders, meanwhile, could benefit from a top-heavy conference where the two current wild cards belong to the vulnerable Tennessee Titans (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (7-6) despite their own shortcomings.

On Sunday night, they meet.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET



Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Which quarterback will show up?

The Cowboys and Raiders both boast big-name signal-callers, but neither has necessarily won over any additional fans in 2017. Dak Prescott saw his numbers take a dramatic dip in the wake of Ezekiel Elliott's suspension, and Derek Carr simply hasn't looked a whole lot like the guy who earned a $125 million deal before the year. Both are on opposite ends of the spectrum entering Week 15, too, as Prescott is fresh off a redeeming three-touchdown day against the Washington Redskins, while Carr was downright pedestrian in a crucial showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of these hotshots has to step up Sunday night though, and the opposing defenses shouldn't be overly threatening to either. The same thing could've been said, of course, about Carr vs. the Chiefs' banged-up group in Week 14, so maybe this leans in Dak's favor. Prescott will be up against the league's 22nd-ranked defense, while Dallas' unit ranks in the middle of the pack, 17th, in terms of total yards surrendered. And considering Carr could once again be without wideout Amari Cooper, an unforeseen disappointment in Year 3 of his career, it's no wonder the Cowboys are slightly favored to win on the road.

Which offensive playmakers will show up?

Even if Cooper doesn't go for the Raiders, both teams aren't exactly lacking in star power. But with the quarterbacks hit or miss this year, the pressure will be on for guys like Alfred Morris, Dez Bryant, Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree to step up.

Morris has been an underrated gem behind Dallas' offensive line, shouldering the post-Elliott load in the backfield with just under 200 yards on the ground in the last two weeks. Bryant finally turned it on against the Giants after going weeks as an afterthought -- and a drops specialist -- in the passing game. On the other side, Lynch is two weeks removed from his first 100-yard game of the year and has now scored in three straight games, while Crabtree hauled in seven passes after his one-game suspension.

Lynch will be going up against the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense, while Morris will face off with the 16th-ranked unit on the ground. Both could be crucial to aiding their respective teams' quarterbacks on "Sunday Night Football."

Who will win?

