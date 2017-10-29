Cowboys at Redskins game, score, live updates: Nasty weather in Washington

The weather is nasty on Sunday in Landover, Maryland, fitting for a showdown between two nasty NFC East rivals.

The Dallas Cowboys come into Washington fresh off their best performance of the season, a 40-10 thrashing of the San Francisco 49ers that saw Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott absolutely dominate the competition. The Dallas offense is rolling with three straight games of 30 points or more, but last week was the first time in that stretch where they actually got help from their defense. They'll look to keep the points coming on Sunday, but a Washington defense getting Josh Norman back from an extended injury could pose a tough challenge.

Washington, of course, is coming off a Monday night loss to the first place Philadelphia Eagles, and is dealing with several injuries along the offensive line. That's a problem against a surprisingly-effective Dallas pass rush led by DeMarcus Lawrence (second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks) and David Irving. Kirk Cousins can carve up the Dallas secondary if given time to throw, but whether he'll be afforded that time is an open question.

Which of these bitter rivals will occupy second place in the NFC East come Monday morning? We'll be here live-blogging the proceedings for you on Sunday afternoon. Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks and more as the action unfolds Sunday in Landover.

