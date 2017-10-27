Cowboys at Redskins in Week 8: Live stream info, time, TV channel, picks

The Cowboys finally seemed to get things back on track against the 49ers with a dominant 40-10 in which Ezekiel Elliott had the breakout game that Dallas fans have been waiting on. Zeke and the Boys will try to continue that momentum on Sunday against the Washington Redskins, as both teams will try to gain ground on the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles. With both teams sitting at 3-3, this game will be huge for both squads as one will emerge over .500 with a win.

For the Redskins, this game could be a defining point in their season. Coming off of a Monday night loss to the Eagles, they need to start to win some divisional games, and this will be a good litmus test for where the team is. They've alternated wins over the course of the last four weeks, and their run defense will need to go to work to slow down the potent Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys were on a two-game slide before last week's win, but coming off the bye week they looked like a different team. Their offense is now second in the NFL with 147 rushing yards per game. The Redskins have held opposing offenses to 94.5 rushing yards per game, good for eighth in the NFL. That matchup will be the one to watch throughout this game.

The Redskins are also sixth in the league in passing yards per game, throwing for 254.3 yards on average. Defensively, the Cowboys are 15th with 216 yards allowed per game. Both offenses do one thing very well, while both defenses are good-to-pedestrian at stopping it. Whichever offense is able to play its game will hold the advantage in this game.

Cowboys must control clock

For the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott is, as usual, the answer. If Dallas can keep its offense on the field, they'll find success. It sounds like a simple formula, but given the uncharacteristic struggles at times from the Cowboys line, it's easier said than done. The Redskins defense has done well against the running game this year, and FedEx's ... quirky grass can have an effect on the running game.

With all of that said, the Cowboys need to build on the momentum that they established for Elliott last week. He's rushed for over 100 yards in his last two starts after three straight games of being held to under 85. The Cowboys go as Elliott goes -- they're 2-1 in games in which he's gone for over 100 and 1-2 in games that he hasn't. With that in mind, his consistency will be huge going forward.

Kirk Cousins must protect the ball

The Redskins offense all starts at the head. Kirk Cousins is having a good year, but he's turned the ball over in two of their three losses, including three turnovers (two lost fumbles) in Week 1 against the Eagles. Their only win in a game in which he had a turnover was against the winless 49ers, and Washington won that game by only two.

The bottom line is that Washington goes as Cousins goes. This is a big year for him, but the Redskins have a lot of football left to play in a weak NFC. Even if catching the Eagles proves to be too difficult, the NFC is wide open right now below the division leaders. The Redskins need to play a complete game to beat a hot Cowboys team, but if they're able to leap out above .500 that may be all it takes to give them momentum going forward.

Who's the favorite?

The Redskins, as of now, are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Cowboys. This is due to not only momentum and clashing styles, but also due to the Redskins' injury issues. You can see the injury designations of all their players in our weekly roundup, but the offensive line and secondary are two major areas of concern for Washington in this game.

Pete Prisco sees the Cowboys rolling, making Dallas -2 one of his SuperContest picks and best bets:

The Redskins are banged up in a lot of spots, especially on the offensive line. The Cowboys have a revamped pass rush, which will make it troubling for Kirk Cousins. The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games and that is tough, but the Redskins' injuries make me lean to the Cowboys here. Dallas takes it.

