Cowboys at Saints: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 4
Follow along as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hope to keep rolling in New Orleans on Sunday night
Week 4 of "Sunday Night Football" presents a matchup between two NFC teams that entered Sunday leading their respective divisions. After the Eagles somehow fought back and hung on to earn a huge win over the Packers on Thursday night, all eyes turn to the Cowboys as they look to maintain their two-game lead in the NFC East. To do so, the unbeaten Cowboys will need to go into New Orleans and knock off a Saints team that is shorthanded, but is also coming off a surprising win over the Seahawks in Seattle. With that victory, the Saints improved to 2-1 and took a slim one-game lead over the rest of the division. Given the Saints' quarterback situation -- Teddy Bridgewater is starting in place for an injured Drew Brees -- it should come as no surprise to hear that the Cowboys are favored, even though they're on the road.
To this point, the Cowboys haven't had any trouble dispatching lesser foes. Through three weeks, the Cowboys boast a plus-53 points differential. Entering Week 4, only the Patriots have outscored their opponents by more points. We'll see if the Cowboys' dominant unbeaten run sustains itself in New Orleans on Sunday night.
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis of the game with our live blog. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap, so be sure to check back later.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
