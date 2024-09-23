ARLINGTON, Texas -- Say what you about the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, but you can't say their special teams aren't special.

All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 65-yard field goal in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, and he helped the Cowboys become the first team in 2024 to recover an onside kick under the NFL's new rules. Both the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers unsuccessfully tried to recover onside kicks in Week 2.

The new rules allow for onside kicks to only be attempted in the fourth quarter and if the kicking team is losing. The kicking team must also announce it is attempting an onside kick before it does so. Dallas checked all of those boxes trailing 28-12 with just under nine minutes left to play.

Aubrey's kick hit a Baltimore blocker and then wide receiver Zay Flowers before it traveled 10 yards, but since Baltimore touched the football, a live ball situation was initiated. Cowboys special teams ace C.J. Goodwin jumped on top of the loose ball for a Dallas recovery.

"Yeah, I'm just trying to kind entice the guy who's not on the field to catch the ball to come up and try to make a play," Aubrey said postgame on Sunday. "I don't want it to go to the designated returner, which was Flowers on that play. That's what happened on the second one, which is why is wasn't successful."

Seven plays later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hit a wide-open receiver in Jalen Tolbert for a 15-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, which left Dallas trailing 28-18 with 7:07 left in the game.

The Cowboys tried a second onside kick attempt, but this time Flowers was ready and recovered the football. That recovery played a role in Dallas' comeback bid coming up just short in a 28-25 defeat.