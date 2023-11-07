The 5-3 Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to host the 2-7 New York Giants in Week 10 in a matchup that many expect to be lopsided. The Giants have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Reigning NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll has been unable to build on his success from 2022, quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL this past Sunday and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is already on injured reserve.

You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who is going to pick Tommy DeVito to carry the Giants to victory on the road against Dak Prescott, but can they cover the spread? Over at BetMGM, the Cowboys are favored over the Giants by a whopping 16.5 points! Per statmuse.com, if the number remains this high, it will be the largest point spread of the NFL season thus far.

The biggest favorite of the NFL season currently belongs to the Buffalo Bills, who were favored by 15 points over the Giants in Week 6. If you recall, the Giants actually gave the Bills a close game on "Sunday Night Football," and covered the number in a 14-9 loss.

Here's a look at the 10 largest spreads through nine weeks this season:

Bills -15 vs. Giants (Week 6)

49ers -14.5 vs. Cardinals (Week 4)

Dolphins -14 vs. Panthers (Week 6)

Browns -13 vs. Cardinals (Week 9)

Dolphins -12.5 vs. Giants (Week 5)

Chiefs -12 vs. Bears (Week 3)

Cowboys -11 vs. Cardinals (Week 3)

Chiefs -10.5 vs. Broncos (Week 6)

49ers -10.5 vs. Giants (Week 3)

Bills -10 vs. Buccaneers (Week 8)

The Giants have actually been double-digit underdogs three separate times this season. While they covered in Buffalo, they weren't as fortunate in the other instances. New York failed to cover as 12.5-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, and didn't cover against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 as 10.5-point underdogs.

The Cowboys are 5-3 against the spread this season, while the Giants are 2-6-1. New York is coming off of a crushing loss to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, as former Giants linebacker and Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce led Vegas to a 30-6 victory.