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🤕 Five things to know Monday

🏈 Do not miss this: Cowboys among NFL's biggest losers

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When the Cowboys dominated the Eagles last week, they were a trendy pick to win the NFC East. That was certainly the case when they took a 14-point lead over the Cardinals in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Then Dallas surrendered 23 points in just under 15 minutes for a 33-30 overtime loss. The catastrophic collapse was only made worse by the fact that Gardner Minshew was carving up the Cowboys like a Thanksgiving turkey.

It was a mind-melting finish, and Carter Bahns had every reason to make Dallas lead the list of Week 8's biggest losers.

Bahns: "This loss for the Cowboys stings as much as any of the previous four. The most painful part might be that the 30 points they allowed in the second half and overtime came with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on the field for Arizona. Or maybe it is the unfathomable splits in two-score games, where since 2000, the Cardinals were 1-174-1 when trailing by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys were 69-0 at home when leading by 14 or more in the fourth."

Given all of that, I'm sure it won't suprise you to to learn that the Cowboys received a failing grade from our own John Breech. Even former Dallas quarterback Ben DiNucci was calling out the the team for an "embarrassing" loss.

When a team implodes like that, it's fair to question the coach's job security, but Brian Schottenheimer appears to be safe for the time being.

Of course, that was one of many wild games on Sunday, so here's everything you may have missed:

📉 College football Week 9 roundup

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With November upon us, the college football season is reaching a crescendo. Week 9 wasn't the wildest weekend we've seen, but it delivered enough drama to tee us up for the home stretch.

Coming off a 30-18 loss to USC, Ohio State is out of mulligans, and the high-wire act begins in earnest this weekend against Oregon. The Buckeyes can't afford another loss, and they'll be starting a freshman quarterback the rest of the way. As our own Tom Fornelli explains, optimism is tough to find in Columbus these days.

Fornelli: "I don't know if Ohio State can get past the version of Oregon I saw Saturday. Even if they do, I don't know that the version of Ohio State we saw can get past Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan. Make no mistake about it: while the 19-15 win over Indiana is one of the better wins any team will be able to claim this season, the rest of the resume is looking a bit thin right now."

Ohio State has no margin for error left, and it's fair to wonder whether it will be able to hold things together long enough to reach the playoff. There should also be some concern about the Heisman Trophy candidacy of Jeremiah Smith with freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback.

The Buckeyes aren't the only Big Ten disappointment, and it's starting to look like the conference's run of national title dominance will come to an end.

Here are a few more of the biggest headlines from Saturday:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina (W), Noon ET on ESPN

🏀 No. 21 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 North Carolina (W), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Everton at Newcastle United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 No. 14 Miami vs. No. 1 Florida (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Army at No. 2 Duke (M), 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Memphis vs. No. 18 Iowa State (M), 7 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Golden Knights at Bruins, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Thunder at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on NBCSN

🏀 No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Purdue (M), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏈 Bears at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Ohio State vs. No. 25 BYU (M), 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 22 UCLA (M), 10 p.m on TNT