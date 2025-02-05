Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has spent the last two seasons exceeding everyone's wildest expectations for him after he was signed out of the USFL back in 2023.

Aubrey is the NFL's leader in field goals (76), field goals from 50 yards or deeper (24) and field goals from 60 yards or deeper (three) since entering the NFL in 2023. Aubrey earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2023 after leading the league with 36 made field goals, a total that included an NFL record 35 in a row to start his career.

In 2024, he was the NFL's second-team All-Pro kicker in addition to being a Pro Bowler, with 40 made field goals, including an NFL single-season record 14 from 50 yards or deeper. Aubrey's 65-yard made field goal in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens was the second-longest in NFL history and the longest in Cowboys history.

Entering the final season of his current contract in 2025 with $1.03 million salary, Aubrey is ready to talk with Dallas about a new deal. It's time for him to get paid.

"Yeah, absolutely," Aubrey said, via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, on Tuesday when asked if he'd want to get a contract extension done this offseason. "I'm eligible for an extension so it's up to my agent to go up to the Cowboys and see if there's any interest in signing it there early. If an extension comes, then an extension comes. If not, I'm still making 10 times what I was making working code (prior to football), so I'm pretty happy."

How much could Aubrey, who will turn 30 years old on March 14, ask for? Well, the top of the kicking contract market is the Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker., who's on a four-year, $25.6 million extension with $15 million in fully guaranteed money, per OverThe.Cap.com. Butker's contract's total value ($25.6 million) and average per year salary ($6.4 million) are both the most among the league's kicking position.

Aubrey, who is from Plano, Texas (a Dallas suburb), will likely look for a similar commitment in terms of contract length to remain locked into living near his family. In terms of money, he should expect to reset the market after hiring Dak Prescott's agent, Todd France, last offseason. The four-year, $240 million extension France negotiated for Prescott last offseason made him the highest-paid player in the entire NFL on an average per year basis ($60 million). A four-year, $26 million extension might do the trick for Aubrey and France.

The 2025 season will bring a huge change for Aubrey's kicking process with John "Bones" Fassel, Dallas' special teams coordinator the past five seasons, now in the same role with the Tennessee Titans after Mike McCarthy parted ways with the Cowboys this offseason. Fassel was also the one who first noticed Aubrey when he was with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

"He's a good friend, a mentor," Aubrey said. "He's someone who discovered me and started my NFL career off right. I came into training camp battling for position, and they could've strung that decision out for a long time, but they made it nice and quick for me. It gave me a lot of confidence and built me up. He gave me every opportunity to succeed."

However, Aubrey's kicking coach he found through a simple Google search, Brian Egan, will be a constant for him when working away from the facility.

"For me, it's a separate kicking coach, and that's the way it works best," Aubrey said. "I'm not sure how it works outside of Dallas, I know other coaches might have more of a hands-on approach. But for me, I've got a coach I've worked with for five, six years now. He knows me as well as I know me."

Aubrey's new special teams coordinator, Nick Sorensen, was given rave reviews by players who have worked with him before when the Cowboys kicker asked around about him at the Pro Bowl. As for new Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the two-time All-Pro kicker could see him and the Cowboys pleasantly surprising those who are dubious of the hire.

"He's got a sharp mind, he knows football," Aubrey said of Schottenheimer. "He's been around it his entire life, never had an opportunity to be a head coach so obviously you can't judge anyone at a job until they get a chance to do it. I think we got to give him a chance and let him roll, I think he's going to surprise a lot of people."