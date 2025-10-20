ARLINGTON, Texas -- When Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drained a 64-yard field goal to send Dallas to overtime in an eventual 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants in Week 2, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb called Aubrey "a GOAT."

It's only Aubrey's third NFL season in 2025, but in Dallas' 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, he added another bullet point to a growing resume that backs up Lamb's claim. Aubrey calmly drilled a 61-yard field goal that put Dallas up 20-8 midway through the second quarter that became his fifth made kick from at least 60 yards out. That's the most field goals from 60 yards or deeper in NFL history. Even the league's official X/Twitter account added the phrase "with ease" when posting the highlight of his kick.

"It's going to be a living record with kickers getting better and better every year. It's going to be tough to hold on to that one with just five," Aubrey said postgame on Sunday. "It feels good. It feels like I've set myself apart with a particular set of skills, I guess, that are hard to replicate, so I just want to keep showing that every week."

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones finds himself surprised that he no longer feels stunned when Dallas trots out their kicker from 60-plus yards. That's a testament to Aubrey.

"I tell you it doesn't surprise me, and that's ironic when we step out there [from 60-plus yards]," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said postgame.

All Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer could do when asked about Aubrey breaking the record is smile, laugh and shake his head thinking about the latest history Aubrey made in Week 7.

"Let's talk about the weapon. What's the record, most 60-yard field goals in a career? The guy is incredible, he really is. He's incredible," Schottenheimer said postgame. "Dak [Prescott] and I kind of laugh because literally when we get the ball, it's like, he's like, 50 [yard line]. I'm like, 'yeah, 50.' ... So, he's just, he's amazing."

Among Aubrey's crazy accomplishments are the following:

Aubrey made an NFL-record 35 field goals in a row to begin his career.

Aubrey's 14 made field goals from 50 yards or deeper in 2024 are the most ever in a season in NFL history.

He owns the longest made field goal in Cowboys history, a 65-yarder he made in Week 3 last season against the Baltimore Ravens, the second-longest made field goal in NFL history.

Five career made field goals from 60 yards or deeper, the most in NFL history.

He's now connected on 91 of his 100 field goal attempts in his career. No one has attempted or made more field goals than Aubrey since he entered the NFL in 2023.

"My goal has always been to be at 90%, so we're doing just good enough to meet that goal," he said. "Hopefully I can keep that going for my career."

Brandon Aubrey career, NFL ranks

NFL ranks since 2023 Made field goals 91 1st Field goal attempts 100 1st Field goal pct 91% 3rd* Made field goals of 50 yards or deeper 29 1st Made field goals of 60 yards or deeper 5 1st

* Among 18 kickers with least 70 field goal attempts since 2023

The only difference Aubrey feels when booting a kick from 60 yards or deeper is Dallas long snapper Trent Sieg's enthusiasm on the ensuing celebratory helmet tap after the kick goes through the uprights.

"My long snapper definitely hits my head harder, so yes," Aubrey said when asked if he feels a difference.

His range at AT&T Stadium, as Schottenheimer said, is the 50 where the Cowboys' star sits right in the middle of the turf. Aubrey's star will continue growing brighter and brighter the longer he keeps rewriting the NFL's all-time record books.

"It feels like that is now well within my range," Aubrey said. "It's something I expect myself to make, so it feels like I'm doing my process and treating it like any other kick."