The Dallas Cowboys have described All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey's field goal range as "near unlimited." However, Dallas may have found his range in Week 15 at the Carolina Panthers.

Aubrey drilled a 65-yard field goal in Week 3 in a home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and that kick marked the longest in Cowboys history as well as the second-longest in NFL history. The record for the longest ever is a 66-yarder by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy decided to give Aubrey the chance to break that record on Sunday. With three seconds left in the first half and Dallas clinging to a 10-7 lead, Aubrey lined up for a 70-yard kick. The kick may have had the distance or come up just a smidge short, but that will forever remain unclear after he hooked the attempt incredibly wide to the left.

While the miss was tough to watch, it's understandable why McCarthy opted to give Aubrey that chance. His 21 career makes from 50 yards or deeper are the most in the entire NFL since Aubrey entered the league in 2023. Aubrey is also the only player in NFL history to make at least 10 field goals from 50-plus yards in consecutive seasons. The next time McCarthy gives Aubrey the chance to break the NFL's longest field goal record, it might be best to have the attempt come at home in the friendly, indoor confines of AT&T Stadium instead of outdoors in Charlotte, North Carolina, in temperatures under 50 degrees when the football can start to begin to feel like a rock coming off his foot.