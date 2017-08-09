Cowboys breakout star: Anthony Brown still has chip on his shoulder after big debut

Anthony Brown has officially learned the power of social media.

After an auspicious rookie debut by the upstart Dallas Cowboys' cornerback, his offseason began in a much different way -- with him being criticized, ridiculed and mocked for his unique taste in tattoos. Long story exceedingly short, Brown had a potato chip inked on his shoulder with the number "189" directly beneath it.

The latter pays homage to his overall draft selection, of which Brown uses as the proverbial chip on his shoulder that drives him. Hence, the aforementioned Ruffle he chose to have permanently embedded in his skin. Brown celebrated his decision in an Instagram post that didn't simply go viral.

It went full-blown Ebola.

The second-year CB said he doesn't regret his choice, though.

"Just something I came up with in my head," Brown said during the first week of Cowboys' OTAs, via The Dallas Morning News. "I'm going to always feel like that."

Brown, however, didn't elaborate on why he deleted the original post. Instead, he speaks of it as if he were already a lifetime removed from the incident.

"That was over a month and a half ago," Brown said, "I'm over that now."

What the second-year upstart isn't over, however, is those who fawn over the Cowboys' 2017 draft haul of defensive backs while failing to mention his name as a potential starter this coming season. From rookies Chidobe Awuzie to Jourdan Lewis, there isn't usually any mention of Brown, who is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in the Hall of Fame Game, having a shot at leading the charge.

And that adds some serious fuel to his Ferrari.

With injuries to veterans Orlando Scandrick and subsequently Morris Claiborne, the former Purdue star stepped in and had a strong impact with the first team in 2016. Brown finished the year with 51 total tackles, eight pass breakups and one of the team's few interceptions last season.

And that's not all:

Over the last five weeks of his rookie season, Cowboys CB Anthony Brown allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap of any NFL cornerback. pic.twitter.com/W9W0AjK88o — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 31, 2017

As Brown reflects on where he was mentally only one calendar year ago, he says it didn't take him long to catch up to the speed of the NFL.

"OTAs from last year to this year are much different," said the former three-star recruit. "It has slowed down so much for me. I went from rookie to veteran overnight."

Even with this summer's DWI arrest of Nolan Carroll, nothing will be gifted to Brown. The team will likely keep Carroll on board, which combines with the selections of Awuzie, Lewis and Marquez White to make for some strong camp battles for CB1 and CB2. And that includes the incumbent Scandrick.

For his part, though, Brown carries an attitude reminiscent of WWE star The Rock: Bring it on.

"It brings more competition," Brown said. "It brings more depth. It brings everything we need to the game. You need competition to get better, so I embrace it."

With so much talent at the position, the Cowboys can certainly expect things to get chippy this summer. And that's just how Brown likes it.

Literally.