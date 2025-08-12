Quarterback Joe Milton's 59-snap preseason debut with the Dallas Cowboys was a rollercoaster of sorts against the Los Angeles Chargers, and his coach needs to see more before giving a proper assessment.

"I think our plan all along has been that we need to find out about Joe Milton," Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week, via the team's official website. "Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried about Joe Milton. Joe Milton played really well in the second half, he did some really good things. He calmed down, he figured it out."

The Cowboys acquired Milton and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots this offseason after sending their 2025 fifth-round pick to the AFC franchise. He has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and is trying to beat out Will Grier as Dak Prescott's No. 2 this season.

Milton completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday's 31-21 loss to the Rams before leaving the game with a bruised elbow, but managed to find his own after a rocky start in the first quarter. He finished with a 68.6 passer rating and 22 rushing yards, his lone scoring toss coming on a red zone throw to Josh Kelly in the fourth quarter.

"I need to get to learn him as the play-caller," Schottenheimer said. "I don't need to learn Dak. I feel like I don't really need to learn Will. So it's more of that, it's more of me having to learn Joe. I'm not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don't have to make those decisions yet."

Micah Parsons holdout: Emmitt Smith says his holdout with Cowboys is 'not even close' to Parsons' situation Bryan DeArdo

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was pleased with Milton's progress in Dallas heading into the backup's first game and his opinion was seemingly positive for a player needing enough of a runway for eventual takeoff.

"I really have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game that he had up there, starting there for New England," Jones told 105.3 The Fan prior to Milton's first preseason start over the weekend. "I'm just excited that we had a chance to get him. And he hasn't disappointed. He's actually -- we're just more and more encouraged by what we're seeing."

Schottenheimer said after Milton's performance he wanted his quarterback to be more mindful of checkdown opportunities in his next preseason outing in an effort to find a rhythm. He called Milton's first snaps with the franchise "a great learning experience" and expects him to be better the next time he's out there.

"I think he found his rhythm late, started using his legs a little bit better," Schottenheimer said. "Again, terrific talent that every rep he gets is going to help him become a great pro."

Milton's performance in New England's season finale last season was his best career outing after going 22 for 29 with 241 yards and one touchdown pass during a 23-16 win over the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills. He added a score on the ground and finished with a 111.4 passer rating, which most assumed would keep him with the Patriots behind Drake Maye.

However, the former sixth-round pick out of Tennessee was made expendable after the Patriots signed Josh Dobbs to a two-year deal in March. Milton, who grew cheering for Dallas, landed with the Cowboys the following month as a low-cost depth option.