FRISCO, Texas -- The ice hasn't thawed between Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons regarding a long-term contract extension. A stalemate in contact between the two sides remains in effect since Parsons publicly demanded a trade after frustration boiled over about how his contract negotiations had stalled.

However, first-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer still has faith that Parsons will suit up when the regular season opens Sept. 4 on the road against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Jones didn't share that faith when asked the same question earlier this month.

"I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah is going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is. I feel good about that," Schottenheimer said Wednesday night.

Parsons is set to enter the 2025 season on the final year of his rookie contract, and whether or not that remains the case on Sept. 4, Schottenheimer believes Parsons will take the field despite holding in at training camp.

"I feel good that Micah's going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," Schottenheimer repeated.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday night, Parsons spent the entirety of practice at The Star sitting on a folding chair along the sideline with his No. 11 practice jersey on.

He also stood with defensive line teammates when position coach Aaron Whitecotton broke down the group with a huddle at the end of Tuesday's practice. That continued his stance of being present but not participating during training camp.

Is there a high level of urgency to get Parsons on the practice field ahead of the opener? Not necessarily, per Schottenheimer.

"Micah's another guy, he takes great care of his body. Again, you'd like it sooner rather than later but Micah's going to be prepared," Schottenheimer said. "He has been able to do some of the walkthroughs. He has been able to be in the meetings. He understands some of the calls and the different packages and stuff that we're going to use. That's a huge advantage. Then obviously the physical side of it, usually the players are the experts with where their bodies are."

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater took a similar approach with a camp hold-in before signing a $114 million extension. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury less than two weeks later. The Cowboys believe Parsons' training regimen will have him ready and can help him avoid soft tissue injuries whenever he does return.

"It's not just getting on a treadmill. There has be change of direction, things like that," Schottenheimer said. "Injuries are a part of the game. Again, I have complete faith in our strength staff, our trainers and all that stuff, that they're doing the things they need to do for him to go out and perform well. Micah's obviously a pretty good football player. One thing he has not lost the ability to do is rush the passer and make plays."

Parsons is the first player since sacks became an individual statistic in 1982 to have 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons. Parsons' 330 quarterback pressures since being drafted 12th overall in 2021 are tied for the most in the league with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to TruMedia. Parsons also leads the league with a 20.3% quarterback pressure rate (minimum 1,000 pass rushes) since 2021.

Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said on "Monday Night Football's" preseason broadcast this week that the Cowboys can't win without Parsons. Schottenheimer does not agree with that assessment.

"To me, this is a team game. Everybody has their thoughts and opinions on the Micah situation," Schottenheimer said. "To me, what's going to make us special and what's going to allow us to win a Super Bowl would be when we're all performing. It's the ultimate team game. That's the way I've always looked at it. And I don't see this situation any different."

The numbers on Parsons' value, however, validate Aikman's school of thought. The Cowboys' defensive expected points added (EPA) per play when Parsons is on the field is the best in the NFL since 2021. When off the field in that same span, Dallas has the league's worst EPA per play, per CBS Sports Research.

Cowboys defensive EPA/Play with Micah Parsons on/off field, since 2021 On Field Off Field Defensive EPA/Play 0.08 -0.04 NFL Rank 1st Last

As the situation lingers, Schottenheimer is choosing to show optimism amid a contract negotiation process that has severely lacked it.

"I know you guys have to ask the questions, and I respect that and understand that. I think my tone hasn't changed. My answer hasn't really changed. I'm focused on the field," Schottenheimer said. "I'm focused on the guys that are working. The business side is going to take care of itself. I could answer those [Parsons] questions all day long."