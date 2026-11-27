The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss on Thanksgiving afternoon, blowing a 21-point lead against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and backup quarterback Joe Milton — whom the Cowboys themselves cut at the end of training camp.

Dallas is unfortunately no stranger to choking away games this season. The Thanksgiving upset was the Cowboys' second loss this season wherein they blew a multi-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter at home. It was also their second loss this season to a backup quarterback at home. Thursday evening's loss was the third game dropped on a game-losing field goal attempt either at the buzzer of regulation or in overtime, and the second of those three where their clock/game management decisions arguably cost them the win. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Cowboys have now posted the two highest win probabilities in a loss this season, with their 99.1% win probability against the Eagles topping their previous high of 98.3% in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unsurprisingly, given those calamitous results, the future of Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has been called into question. There are only so many games you can blow, so many mistakes you can make before the calls for your job start coming. And for Schottenheimer, those calls have been coming for some time now.

But Schottenheimer himself says he's unconcerned about the noise.

"I don't worry about that," Schottenheimer said when asked about his job security, according to The Athletic. "I worry about the guys in that locker room. That doesn't affect me."

He might have good reason not to worry about speculation regarding his job security. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes out there every week and defends Schottenheimer to the masses, insisting Schottenheimer will lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl and that he is not considering any coaching changes. Incredibly, Schottenheimer's job appears safe, at least for now.

Schottenheimer did meet with both Jerry and Stephen Jones after the game to discuss the latest loss, but it sounds like the meeting was business as usual and pretty benign.

"Our conversations were shared disappointment, but we're also ready to get back to work," he said, per The Athletic.

The Cowboys have a whole lot of work to do. Whether that work ultimately leads to success is up for debate, and whether Schottenheimer should be in charge of directing it is another story entirely.