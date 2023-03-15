The Dallas Cowboys are going through a bit of a transitional period after the team released running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, one piece to the offense that won't be going anywhere is left tackle Tyron Smith. The club announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to a restructured contract that will open up cap space and keep Smith along the offensive line for 2023.

Prior to this restructure, Smith was slated to make $13.6 million for the upcoming season. His base salary will drop, per ESPN, but he will be able to make up the money depending on how much he plays this coming season.

The ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith has started in each of his 156 career games in Dallas. A Pro Bowler each year from 2013-19, Smith earned his most recent Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after helping the Cowboys boast the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Smith finished the 2022 season on a positive note after missing the season's first 13 games after he tore his hamstring during training camp. He made the move from left to left tackle upon his return given the emergence of then-rookie Tyler Smith.

Despite Smith's emergence, it's clear that the Cowboys wanted to keep the elder Smith in the fold. Jones said last month that he expected Smith to return to Dallas for a 13th season.

"Obviously, Tyron is the ultimate team player," Smith said, via the team's official website. "There's really not a lot of conversation with Tyron. It seems like he's very content to do what it takes to help the team."

With this restructure now complete, Smith and the Cowboys can look to make significant push in 2023.