Cowboys-Broncos in Week 2: Picks, how to watch and stream Dallas at Denver Sunday

Both the Cowboys and Broncos played at home in primetime in Week 1, with Dallas making short work of an Odell Beckham-less Giants team on Sunday night and Denver holding on for dear life in the second half after a furious Chargers comeback to earn the win on Monday night.

Now the Cowboys head to Denver to see if their defense can replicate its awesome showing in the team's 19-3 win over the Giants. Trevor Siemian will be looking to string together two quality performances after leading his offense to a fine showing against a quality Chargers defense in Week 1.

Here's what you need to know.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m.



Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. TV: FOX (Check local listings)



FOX (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Can Denver's D slow down the Cowboys?

The Broncos know they'll be in for a steady diet of Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy to bottle him up.

"It's not a complicated offense to prepare for or defend, but they're so good at what they do, so it will be challenging," said Denver coach Vance Joseph,

But Broncos pass rusher Von Miller also realizes that there's more to stopping the Cowboys than stopping Zeke.

"He's poised back there and he just doesn't look like a second-year player," Miller said of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. "Last year, he didn't look like a rookie. He has one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines blocking for him and one of the best, if not the best, running back behind him.

"If I was a quarterback, I'd be walking around like Dak Prescott too."

You can read more quotes from each sideline here.

Dak Prescott, Broncos QB?

Speaking of Dak, he recently told the NFL Network that if not for a missed flight during the predraft process, he might have ended up getting drafted by John Elway and the Denver Broncos, who instead decided to trade up in the first round and select Paxton Lynch last year.

Dak Prescott ➡️ Broncos???



According to the QB, if it weren’t for a missed flight, it might have happened.



📺: @SlaterNFL // @gmfb pic.twitter.com/xJTNRTeeLh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 14, 2017

Who will win?

Despite Denver's Week 1 win, Vegas has made the Cowboys the road favorite this week, with the line getting as high as Cowboys -2.5 at one point. Pete Prisco explains why he's making the Broncos one of his best bets at that number:

The Cowboys are favored here after their big win over the Giants last week, but it seems out of whack. Are they really better than the Broncos? The Denver defense is good in the secondary and they have Von Miler. The Dallas defense played well last week, but I don't think they do it two weeks in a row. Broncos win it outright.

You can check out the rest of our picks here.