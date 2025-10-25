The Denver Broncos (5-2) will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) in what promises to be an entertaining NFL Week 8 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Bo Nix and the Broncos are coming off a wild win against the New York Giants, where a 33-point fourth quarter led them to a 33-32 victory. The Cowboys are also coming off a win, defeating NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders, 44-22.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Denver is a 3-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Broncos odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Cowboys picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Cowboys vs. Broncos at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins and three months of NBA League Pass free:

Where to bet on Broncos vs. Cowboys

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Broncos on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Broncos vs. Cowboys betting preview

Odds: Broncos -3, over/under 50.5

The Cowboys have won two out of their last three since that 40-40 overtime tie against the Packers, with the most impressive victory coming against Washington. Dak Prescott threw for 264 yards and had three touchdowns in that game, and his stats have soared since getting CeeDee Lamb back on the field. The downside for Dallas is they are giving up the most total yards per game (401.6) and receiving yards per game (260.3), and the third-most rushing yards per game (141.3) and points (29.4).



The opposite is true of the Broncos, who allow third-fewest yards per game (273.1) and the fourth-fewest points (18.1). Denver's offense is averaging 347.0 total yards per game and should be confident after rallying against the Giants, but probably can't afford to have Nix waiting for fourth-quarter magic a second week in a row. They will be leaning on J.K. Dobbins to lead the charge against the Dallas run defense.

Click here to bet Cowboys vs. Broncos at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Cowboys vs. Broncos score prediction, picks

Dallas is 4-3-0 ATS this season compared to Denver at 2-4-1 ATS. However, the Broncos are 4-1-0 ATS in their last five games against the Cowboys and have won seven straight in the head-to-head matchup. The SportsLine model projects Denver will cover the spread in 56% of simulations. Cowboys vs. Broncos score prediction: Broncos 29, Cowboys 23

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 8 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.