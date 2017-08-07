Cowboys camp battles to know: Secondary taking shape, pass rush answers needed

Training camp is in full swing and the Dallas Cowboys have a lot to figure out.

Not only are they pressed to determine who makes the roster in the traditional sense of performance and football acumen, but myriad off-the-field issues certainly don't help their decision-making process. From current suspensions to pending ones, adding to ongoing criminal investigations, who lands where on the depth chart is anyone's guess.

Let's take a look at what America's Team is facing ahead of the 2017 regular season, unit by unit.

Quarterbacks

It's officially Dak Prescott's team, and that's that.

After a tumultuous year surrounding the media-driven quarterback controversy involving him and four-time pro bowler Tony Romo, the latter has now been released and is prepping for his No. 1 analyst position at CBS Sports. The former is in training camp being every part the leader the team needs him to be during these challenging times in the eyes of public opinion, and he's driven to prove his NFL debut that led to Rookie of the Year honors was no fluke.

SportsLine projects an excellent sophomore season for Prescott:



CMP/ATT CmpPerc PaYd PaTD PaInt RuAtt RuYd RuTD FP* Dak Prescott 330/501 65.9 3,813 25 7 55 274 4 335

*Fantasy points

Behind the golden goose, however, lays a rotten egg in the Cowboys' backup QB situation.

With Romo now gone, the team is looking at one of the weaker battles in the league as the as-yet unproven Kellen Moore returns from a fractured tibia to try and cement his spot as the QB2 after the team signed former Saints backup Luke McCown. That sets the stage for Moore and McCown to battle for the right to back up Prescott.

UDFA Cooper Rush is waiting in the wings hoping to prove he's more valuable than either of the guys ahead of him, but good luck with that considering just how much offensive coordinator Scott Linehan fawns over Moore, the former Boise State superstar.

Running backs

Will the NFL suspend Ezekiel Elliott or not? That is the question.

As the 2016 rushing leader awaits the final verdict from a year-long investigation into any potential wrongdoings as it relates to dismissed domestic violence charges levied against him in Columbus (OH), the Cowboys are going about it all with the air of "business as usual."

Owner Jerry Jones has blasted the league on several occasions citing Elliott's innocence, and should he avoid suspension then his dominance will be on full display when the season kicks off. Even if the star back is forced to sit, he has the right to both appeal the decision and play until the arbitration process is exhausted. If that doesn't end favorably, it could be off to court for legal action against the NFL, circa Tom Brady in 2015-16.

Camp-wise, it's not a competition at all really. The Cowboys signed free agent Ronnie Hillman for depth, and veterans Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris know their roles all too well. The former is the RB2 without question, while Morris fights to retain a roster spot against Thomas, Hillman and even fullback Rod Smith, who looked crisp in the Hall of Fame Game.

SportsLine projects Elliott to approach 1,500 yards on the ground this year while reaching double digits in trips to the end zone:



RuAtt RuYd RuAvg RuTD Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Ezekiel Elliott 303 1,498 4.9 10 33 359 10.9 1 248 Darren McFadden 74 324 4.4 2 22 185 8.5 0 64

*Fantasy points

The only true battle in the RB corps is Morris against everyone not named Elliott or McFadden. The Cowboys love themselves some RBs, but don't count on them carrying five into the regular season.

Someone has to go, even if it's to the 10-man practice squad (whether on the Cowboys or another team).

Wide receivers

A healthy Dez Bryant with a chip on his shoulder is exactly what the Cowboys like to seep. Ready to prove he's still a top-five receiver in the NFL, anyone who doubts Bryant as the team's WR1 needs a prescription for cataracts.

The only knock to Bryant would be his injury history as of late, but the true battle is what's occurring below him on the depth chart. The Cowboys are absolutely stacked at the position, and not everyone will make the cut -- no matter how impressive they may be. That means there needs to be elite play in Oxnard to guarantee a spot in Arlington this year, and that begins with Brice Butler.

Terrance Williams, now signed to a four-year re-up by the team, is essentially a lock at WR2. Cole Beasley, who is coming off of a career season, won't budge from the WR3 spot. Butler, however, received only a one-year prove-it deal after a poor showing in 2016, and he's now up against rookie Noah Brown and players like the unsung Andy Jones, both of whom are fighting tooth-and-nail to make impress head coach Jason Garrett and Co.

SportsLine projects Bryant to have the most value of the team's receiving corps but has a different receiver leading the group in receptions:



Tar Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Dez Bryant 129 69 977 14.2 9 150 Terrance Williams 70 47 650 13.8 3 83 Cole Beasley 94 71 795 11.2 5 106 Brice Butler 45 25 380 15.1 3 57

*Fantasy points

And then there's the Ryan Switzer, who is not only a potent returner but also a two-time All-American wideout who currently holds the UNC record for most career receptions and most career receiving yards; having reeled in 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his final year as a Tar Heel.

The fringe players want a piece of the pie as well, but the Cowboys aren't looking to carry more than six WRs into September.

Tight Ends

Jason Witten is immortal.

Be that as it may, eventually he'll opt to hang up his cleats and prepare to don the gold jacket shortly thereafter. Witten has spoiled the Cowboys in his decade-and-a-half reign, missing only a single game -- his rookie year with a fractured jaw suffered against the Arizona Cardinals -- while being the single-most consistent player since 2003. Now operating under a shiny new four-year extension that locks him in through 2021, the team isn't as pressed to find his heir just yet.

Except, they most certainly are pressed to do just that.

SportsLine projects another solid year from Witten but nothing approaching his peak capabilities:

PLAYER Tar Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Jason Witten 82 60 635 10.6 4 81

*Fantasy points

It's not likely Witten plays out his contract, himself proclaiming he'll take it one year at a time. In the meantime, the battle behind him is both intense and frighteningly unsure at the same time. Tight ends Geoff Swaim and James Hanna are both returning from injured reserve, with the latter having undergone microfracture surgery on his knee (yikes) and the former suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Matters were made worse by Swaim then breaking his foot this past spring during conditioning, but both veterans are now in training camp -- a good sign going forward.

Rico Gathers sees all of this and realizes he has his work cut out for him, particularly considering he hadn't touched a football since junior high school before the Cowboys took a flyer on him in 2016. Essentially stashed on the practice squad -- to the tune of $449,990 (only $10 fewer than the active 53rd man) -- Gathers has made the appropriate strides this offseason to warrant placing him in the conversation.

The team will not risk him to waivers a second consecutive year, so plan for him to make the final cut. Training camp has already seen Gathers in two-TE sets with Witten during first-team snaps, and that's just a glimpse into what the Cowboys have planned for this offense going forward. In fact, Gathers hauled in a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game, giving Cowboys fans a taste of his upside. He's a freak-of-nature, but does need to improve his blocking if he wants to supplant Swaim or Hanna there.

It's possible Dallas carries four TEs into the regular season, but if they choose to go heavy at WR or RB (entirely possible), the fight for that third spot will be one for the ages.

Offensive line

There's certainly been movement on the vaunted offensive line, with the retirement of right tackle Doug Free and the departure of guard Ronald Leary to the Denver Broncos. That's prompted the team to move third-year lineman La'El Collins to Free's old spot, and incumbent swing tackle Chaz Green inside to guard, where he'll battle it out with new signees Byron Bell and former first-round pick Jonathan Cooper.

As it stands, Collins has owned the right tackle spot and won't be moved, but the battle inside has just begun. Green, who was returning from injury that sidelined him last season (foot), suffered a shoulder injury early in camp and is week to week. He needs to desperately prove he's better than the redemption-seeking Cooper, a player the Cowboys lusted heavily for during the 2013 NFL Draft. Bell has a contract clause that pays him extra for not only shedding weight ($450K total in three increments), but also added money for playing a high snap count in 2017.

To be specific, Bell could earn a $500K bonus if he becomes the team's starting right tackle, playing a minimum of 75 percent of the offensive snaps at the position to receive the full payout, with a reduced bonus of $250K if he plays 60 percent of snaps at the spot. Collins isn't prepared to let Bell see that payday, however, now or ever.

With money, ego and reputations on the line -- this fight is going to be a blast to watch unfold.

Defensive line

It's been a rough start for first-round pick Taco Charlton, and things won't get any easier going forward.

In all fairness, the former Michigan star is going up against arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, with players like All-Pro Tyron Smith and athletic freak La'El Collins set to give him fits. This will only make him better for his rookie debut, and he'll need all the fire-breeding he can get based upon the Cowboys' opponents he'll be up against this season. In camp he's been receiving a mix of both first- and second-team reps as the team continues to bring him along.

Charlton might take some time to get going in the NFL. USATSI

So where will the sacks come from in the meantime?

Any expectation that Charlton would come in and be the savior of the Cowboys' pass rush is naive, to say the least. The first thing to remember is rookie pash rushers rarely ever hit double-digit sack numbers their first year out. Former linebacker and incumbent franchise sack leader DeMarcus Ware had only eight in 2005 before going on to a Hall of Fame career. No one's saying Charlton is Ware, but perspective must be had here.

The onus will be on Demarcus Lawrence to finally make good on his second-round draft pick status. Coming off his second back surgery in as many offseasons, and entering a contract year, the 25-year-old needs to dominate in both camp and ultimately the regular season. He won't have much to worry about in the way of losing his spot just yet, however, with David Irving set to serve a four-game suspension for use of performance-enhancing drugs.

And then there's Randy Gregory, a top talent currently stuck in a one-year ban for repeated violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

This all makes the defensive line battle one of the more intriguing this July, as there's simply no telling where everyone lands. Tyrone Crawford owes the Cowboys a mountain of production for his premature big-money contract, but it's veteran Benson Mayowa who led the team in sacks last season (6). Maliek Collins could prove to be the best defensive lineman on the team, but redshirt pass rusher Charles Tapper is now healthy (pars defect/back) and looking to make his presence felt in a big way.

By the by, Tapper holds the NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash at his position -- a 4.59-second bolt that was faster than some defensive backs -- while being approximately 20 pounds heavier than he is right now.

Yet, he's actually added more power to his punch and technique.

Toss in newly-signed Stephen Paea (former second-round pick), Cedric Thornton and Damontre Moore -- who has to serve his own two-game suspension to start the season but has owned nearly everyone early in camp -- and there are fireworks to be seen as the Cowboys hash out just who wants to eat the opposing quarterback and running back more.

Linebackers

Let's not kid ourselves here, the headline for the Cowboys' linebacker unit going into 2017 is Jaylon Smith. The redshirt out of Notre Dame has worked his way back from being told he'd likely never play a down of football again last January to hitting people in training camp this month, with a prognosis for full nerve regeneration in his surgically repaired knee within the next six-to-nine months.

As miraculous as that and his practice tape may be, however, expectations must still be tempered. Smith suited up for the first time in nearly 600 days and needs time to find his NFL wheels. Expect him to be a two-down rotational option to start, gradually ascending to starter as the season progresses. The question marks surrounding Smith combine with those brought to the table by Damien Wilson, albeit of a much more sour flavor.

Wilson is facing felony charges of assaulting a young woman with a deadly weapon (his car) in a parking lot dispute this summer that escalated to the linebacker allegedly flashing an AR-15 semiautomatic assault rifle. That leaves Dallas completely in the dark as it pertains to what would've been their starting strongside linebacker, as Wilson may not see the field at all once the court system and NFL are done with him.

It's possible he's not guilty, obviously, but contingencies must be mapped out nonetheless.

All-Pro Sean Lee is champing at the bit to get back to work on the weak side, promising more takeaways from the defense this coming season. The team re-signed veteran Justin Durant for another stint, a player with the ability to take the starting role at Sam should Kyle Wilber not perform admirably. It's still a weakness at that position unless Wilson is fully exonerated though, and Dallas is waiting to see how that shakes out.

And as far as the middle goes, well that's shaping up to be Smith's job when he's ready. Until then, expect fourth-year linebacker Anthony Hitchens -- a guy rapidly beginning to make good on flashes from his rookie season -- to hold down the fort until further notice.

Secondary

This is a unit ravaged by free agency this offseason, resulting in the loss of three starting defensive backs. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr headed to the AFC for play for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, while safety Barry Church now takes up residence for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with backup safety J.J. Wilcox not far away in Tampa Bay.

Those departures left the Cowboys in dire straits this spring, but that panic was short-lived as they essentially raided the 2017 NFL Draft for some of the best defensive backs in the nation. Second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie has the skill set and physicality to play everything from the nickel to outside in dime packages, or even drop back over the top and take snaps at safety.

Third-rounder Jourdan Lewis was found not guilty in his domestic violence trial and is now the early pick for the steal of the draft after being graded as high as the first round, but still being available for the Cowboys to grab him at No. 92 overall. They'd circle back and scoop up cornerback Marquez White and safety Xavier Woods, the latter being yet another intensely high-value selection the team couldn't pass up on late in the draft, trading up in the sixth round to secure his services.

Before the confetti can rain though, there's bad news to be sifted through. Veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll is facing charges for DWI, for which he's yet to receive a court date. He's currently awaiting word from the NFL regarding a potential suspension that could stretch two games, placing him on the bubble given how well the aforementioned rookies are performing thus far in camp.

A strong rotation going into the regular season could be Lewis outside the hashes opposite the unsung threat, Anthony Brown, while Awuzie travels as needed and Scandrick mans the slot. A combination of an improved Jeff Heath rotating with Woods, Awuzie and second-year safety Kavon Frazier would make for a hard-hitting corps -- adding to the insane cover ability and athleticism of Byron Jones.

If training camp is any indication, expect the Cowboys to figure it out and improve dramatically over a 2016 season that saw them ranked 27th in the league in interceptions, reeling in only nine all year.

Awuzie has impressed early in camp. USATSI

Awuzie had two interceptions alone in the first two days of training camp, so it's safe to head out and buy some champagne. Just don't open it yet.

Special teams



Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Cowboys released incumbent returner Lucky Whitehead due to misappropriated allegations he was the subject of a petty larceny warrant in Prince William County, VA. Whitehead is now with the New York Jets, and rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer has taken the main stage.

Switzer will be looked upon to reverse the Cowboys' misfortune on special teams after the team ranked a paltry 22nd in the league averaging only 20.5 yards per attempt. A more-than-capable replacement for Whitehead, the former University of North Carolina star racked up 502 punt return yards with five touchdowns in his freshman season alone and enters the NFL as the best returner in the nation.

The team will look to players like rookie undrafted free agent Jahad Thomas as insurance in the return game, and Cole Beasley has been known to help out from time to time as well.

They may still look to bring in someone down the road, but for now they're standing firm on where they are.