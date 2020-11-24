What started as a routine Tuesday morning has devolved into anything but for the Dallas Cowboys. Enjoying a much-needed win after their 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, the team was all smiles, including an update radio address from owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday morning. Moments after Jones ended his interview, however, the team's public relations department released a statement that there would be no practice or media availability from anyone in the organization.

This is due to what's been described as a non-COVID related medical emergency with one of the team's staffers, but no additional details were provided. The event does carry a serious tone, and the fact it forced the Cowboys to cancel practice on a short week -- with a key NFC East clash with the Washington Football set for Thanksgiving afternoon -- is a large indicator of that as well.

Currently, the Cowboys sit at 3-7 on the season with a chance to overtake Washington for top seed in the division, but they'll worry about that and getting back to work on Wednesday. As of Tuesday, their concern is with the staffer who required medical attention.

This is a developing story, with more details to come.