Cowboys vs. Cardinals live updates: Will Dallas bounce back from ugly loss or Arizona snap its skid?

Dallas and Arizona look to stay alive in the NFC playoff hunt

By
1 min read

The Week 9 edition of "Monday Night Football" is here, as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have lost five in a row coming into this game and will once again be without their starting quarterback. Kyler Murray was limited in practices throughout last week, so Jacoby Brissett will make a third consecutive start in his place. Arizona is the lone NFC West team languishing below .500 at this point in the season and badly needs to begin stacking wins if it wants 2025 to be about anything other than draft positioning

The Cowboys are coming off a rather embarrassing road loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos in which their defense was torn asunder. That's been how much of this season has gone on that side of the ball, with Dak Prescott and the offense being counted on to pick up the slack to keep the Cowboys in games. The offensive line is finally fully healthy and Prescott has all his weapons in tow, so he could be in good position to find some success on Monday night.

Which of these two teams will find a way to get back in the win column? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked in to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals live

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Cowboys -3; O/U 53.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot) looks fine in pregame warmups

Murray, who in inactive tonight with a foot sprain, looked confident while throwing the football in pregame warm ups to teammates ahead of kickoff tonight from AT&T Stadium. Arizona decided to give Murray another week of rest, but given how he looked in warm ups, the decision looks like a "soft benching." He's been out since Week 6. 

 
Injury returns

Cardinals first-round pick Walter Nolen is set to make his NFL debut tonight. He's been out since the preseason with a calf injury and should provide some depth for the Cardinals up front. Slot cornerback Garrett Williams is set to make his return as well. He's been out since Week Week 2 and should help Arizona cover CeeDee Lamb in the slot.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2025, 12:45 AM
Nov. 03, 2025, 7:45 pm EST
 
Cowboys inactives

Dallas without a starting safety and also No. 2 running back Jaydon Blue.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2025, 11:49 PM
Nov. 03, 2025, 6:49 pm EST
 
Cardinals inactives

Kyler Murray is out. Jacoby Brissett, as expected, will start in his place.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2025, 11:48 PM
Nov. 03, 2025, 6:48 pm EST
