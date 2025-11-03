The Week 9 edition of "Monday Night Football" is here, as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have lost five in a row coming into this game and will once again be without their starting quarterback. Kyler Murray was limited in practices throughout last week, so Jacoby Brissett will make a third consecutive start in his place. Arizona is the lone NFC West team languishing below .500 at this point in the season and badly needs to begin stacking wins if it wants 2025 to be about anything other than draft positioning.

The Cowboys are coming off a rather embarrassing road loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos in which their defense was torn asunder. That's been how much of this season has gone on that side of the ball, with Dak Prescott and the offense being counted on to pick up the slack to keep the Cowboys in games. The offensive line is finally fully healthy and Prescott has all his weapons in tow, so he could be in good position to find some success on Monday night.

Which of these two teams will find a way to get back in the win column? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked in to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals live

