NFC squads looking to crawl their way back into the postseason picture will meet in Week 9 of 'Monday Night Football' when the Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas (3-4-1) is undefeated at home but enters off a 44-24 defeat at Denver last Sunday. Arizona (2-5) has the NFL's longest losing streak at five games and fell to Green Bay, 27-23, in Week 7 before having a bye last week. Jacoby Brissett will remain the starting quarterback for Arizona in place of the still recovering Kyler Murray (foot), according to coach Jonathan Gannon. Though he won't start, Murray is questionable to be active as a backup.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Arizona has won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams, including three straight on the road. Dallas is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Arizona vs. Dallas. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread Cowboys- 3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cardinals vs. Cowboys over/under 53.5 points Cardinals vs. Cowboys money line Cowboys -178, Cardinals +149 Cardinals vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona has owned this series over the last decade-plus, winning seven of the last meetings. The Cards have won both three straight overall against the Cowboys as well as each of their last three trips to Dallas. Arizona's spread record has mirrored its outright record in these eight contests as the Cardinals have covered in seven of the eight. Despite a five-game losing streak this season, Arizona has covered in back-to-back contests, while Dallas is coming off both a straight-up and spread defeat.

The Cardinals can take advantage of Dallas' porous defense on Monday as the Cowboys rank second-worst in points allowed, yards allowed and passing defense. Dallas is dead last in third-down defense, which plays into Arizona's strength as the latter ranks fifth in third-down offense. Plus, having Brissett under center isn't much of a downgrade for the team as the journeyman has back-to-back games with two touchdown passes against a pair of one-loss teams in Green Bay and Indianapolis, so he should find success versus the Cowboys.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Few teams can match the offensive firepower of Dallas, which leads the NFL in passing offense, ranks second in points scored and is also second in total yards gained. Dak Prescott leads the league in QBR while running back, Javonte Williams, ranks among the top four in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. George Pickens is third in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while No. 1 wideout, CeeDee Lamb, has 184 yards and a score in his two games since returning from injury.

While Arizona coming off a bye would seemingly help its chances of winning, it may not help its chances of covering. The Cardinals have lost each of their last three games versus the spread after a bye, and they are 2-5 ATS with a rest advantage since 2022. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have a knack for rising to the occasion when an opponent has an advantageous schedule. Dallas is 6-2 ATS when at a rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Cardinals picks

For Cardinals vs. Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football,' the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 56 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Cardinals, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 45-28 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.