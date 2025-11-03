Former divisional rivals will meet on 'Monday Night Football' as the Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET. With big names like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr., an NFL SGP would figure to involve lots of prop picks. But your MNF same-game parlay can also involve Cardinals vs. Cowboys bets on the money line, against the spread or with the over/under. The money line could be of particular interest with your NFL same-game parlay as the Cardinals have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two.

Arizona is at +144 on the money line, while Dallas is favored by 3 points, per the latest NFL odds. For Arizona to prevail, it would have to do so with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in place of Kyler Murray (foot). Brissett could also find his way into your MNF SGP as he's thrown two touchdowns in back-to-back games and has NFL prop odds of -148 to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns versus Dallas. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Cardinals picks for your Monday Night Football SGP, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has analyzed Cardinals vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 6-1. You can only see the model's Monday Night Football SGP at SportsLine.

Top Monday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Cowboys vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model is calling for the Over (53.5) to hit. Despite the expected drop in going from Murray to Brissett, the Cardinals are actually averaging more points (25) with Brissett under center over the last two games than in the five that Murray started (20.6). However, Brissett's presence hasn't helped Arizona's defense, as the team's two highest point totals allowed have come in its last two games. The Over has hit in three straight Cardinals games, while each of the last five Dallas games have gone over.

Whenever you average the second-most points per game, and allow the second-most points per game, as Dallas does, then games will often live in the Over. Also, it's important to remember that the Cowboys will host this game, and their three highest-scoring games of the year -- in which they reached at least 40 points in each -- all came at home. Since 2023, the Over is 15-6 (71.6%) in Cowboys home games, which is tied for the highest percentage in the NFL over that span. The model has the Over hitting in well over 50% of simulations, projecting a combined 57 points. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here,

How to make Cardinals vs. Cowboys SGP picks

The model also jumped on two other Cowboys vs. Cardinals SGP picks, including one bet that returns plus money. You can only see the model's Monday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MNF same-game parlay picks, and which NFL prediction has a plus-money payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Monday Night Football SGP from a model on a 45-28 run on top-rated picks, and find out.