Losing Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, whose 18 career interceptions since 2020 are tied for the second-most in the NFL, was a big blow for the Dallas Cowboys defense, but second-year cornerback DaRon Bland, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has seamlessly transitioned to playing outside corner in 2023. Bland recorded his fifth pick-six of the season on Thanksgiving Day, breaking the record the most in a season in NFL history in the Cowboys' 45-10 blowout victory over the Washington Commanders.

Bland got a 63-yard interception return touchdown off Commanders quarterback Sam Howell's pass that was intended for Jahan Dotson. The pick-six put the Cowboys up by 35 in the Week 12 contest.

Most interceptions returned for TDs in a season in NFL History

Season Player INT Return TD 2023 DAL DaRon Bland 5 1993 PHI Eric Allen 4 1972 KC Jim Kearney 4 1971 Ken Houston 4

Bland was never guaranteed playtime since he was a fifth-round pick out of Sacramento State, but his emergence now has Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones taking a victory lap on his selection during the middle of Bland's second season.

The 24-year-old began his career as a fill-in at nickel cornerback for an injured Jourdan Lewis last season, and he hauled in five interceptions as a rookie in 2022, tied for the fifth-most in the entire NFL. Despite switching positions in 2023 to outside cornerback, Bland has played even better. He is actually playing like the best cornerback in the NFL right now. His 15.9 passer rating allowed entering Week 12 was the lowest in the NFL among players with 25 or more pass attempts thrown their way this season.

"That's why I said he's that guy," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said postgame in Week 8 when asked about Bland's success moving from being a nickel [inside] corner as a rookie in 2022 to being a boundary [outside] corner in 2023. "Not a lot of guys are able to move positions like that and make the impact that he's been able to make. Obviously when you lose a guy like Trevon [Diggs], people wonder. When a guy like that steps in and says 'I'm here and I'm here to play', that's important. That's huge. He's a mature man that prepares the right way. He does everything throughout the week.

"He's not a big rah rah [guy] and doesn't even really talk much to be honest with you. He does it within his play on the field, does it in practice. He made some plays on me from Day 1 when he showed up that said this guy knows what he is looking at, knows what he is doing and is confident in himself. He trusts breaking at the right time and making the right plays. He is only going to get better because he's young and approaches the game the right way. He is only going to see more things that he is confident in jumping. He has another guy on the other side like Stephon to teach him. He has been impressive. This is only the beginning."

Bland, in his second NFL season, has the same amount of pick-sixes Pro Football Hall of Famers Night Train Lane and Ronnie Lott had in their entire careers. Bland's 12 interceptions lead the NFL since his debut in 2022, seven of which have come in 2023. His seven interceptions are a career-high and the most in the league this season.

"He's super instinctive and has great ball skills," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said postgame in Week 8. "He's so consistent for a young player. Not only what he's done this year but also last year. He's going to play a long time."