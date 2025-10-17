The Dallas Cowboys will be without cornerback Trevon Diggs for their Week 7 showdown against the rival Washington Commanders, as he is in concussion protocol after having an accident in his home on Thursday night, coach Brian Scottenheimer announced on Friday.

"Trevon Diggs came in this morning with some concussion symptoms after having an accident at his home. He is being checked out by our doctors and is in the protocol and will miss the game," Schottenheimer said. "We're gathering information. I just got that information walking over from our doctors. I was in meetings all morning, but it happened last night."

So far this season, Diggs has recorded 18 combined tackles with zero passes defensed or interceptions. The Cowboys' cornerbacks for Sunday will now be DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Trikweze Bridges, and Reddy Steward. Caelen Carson has been on injured reserve with a knee injury, but could be activated depending on how practice goes on Friday.

"We hope the best for Trevon," Schottenheimer said. "We certainly wish him well. Again, next man up. … Again, this is the NFL. If you're unsure of what's going to happen, just wait because something is going to happen, and you deal with it. You don't lose sleep over it. The biggest thing is just the concern for Trevon and if he's OK. Seems like he is."

Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler, and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 when he led the NFL in interceptions with 11. While he didn't start in two of six games this year, his loss is certainly a notable one for a Cowboys defense that has been struggling.

The Cowboys, who dropped to 2-3-1 with a road loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, are 1.5-point favorites over the Commanders at FanDuel for Sunday's matchup.

The Cowboys have scored 104 points and committed zero turnovers over the last three games, but are 1-1-1. The Dallas defense ranks last in the NFL with 411.7 yards of total offense allowed per game, last in pass defense with 269.5 passing yards allowed per game, and second-worst in scoring defense with 30.7 points allowed per game.