CeeDee Lamb is licking his chops ahead of the 2025 season and believes the Dallas Cowboys will have a terrific offensive showing with Dak Prescott back to 100%. Lamb fired a warning shot to the rest of the NFL during training camp this week as the franchise hopes to rebound from a disappointing campaign last fall.

"I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season," Lamb said Wednesday, via The Athletic, "but, if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like this year, honestly. I'm a dominant receiver. I don't like to speak highly of myself, but I can't wait to show you guys."

Lamb is a four-time Pro Bowler and has accumulated 38 career touchdowns since entering the NFL as a first-round selection in 2020.

Two years ago with Prescott available throughout the season, Lamb managed a career-best and league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. The former Oklahoma standout has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons including the 2024 campaign despite Prescott partially tearing his hamstring in Week 9 and missing the remainder of the campaign.

Lamb battled through a shoulder injury suffered halfway through the season last fall, but still played in 15 games with solid numbers. He was shut down with two games left to begin rehabbing the AC joint injury.

Lamb skipped training camp ahead of last season due to a contract dispute, but looked like he hasn't missed a beat this offseason earlier in the week after toying with the Dallas secondary. The Cowboys supplied Prescott with quite the 1-2 punch earlier this summer after trading a couple draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens.

Pickens and Lamb already have a budding relationship it appears after the pair revealed their big-play celebration -- a crafty new handshake -- this week.

For Pickens, Lamb and Prescott, getting the Cowboys to the playoffs and then some is the goal this season. Jerry Jones fired Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to try and kickstart a resurgence a sorts.

Prescott said this week he knows the pressure is on the quarterback position to move the franchise in the right direction. Prescott is 2-5 all-time in the postseason in Dallas.

"Nobody's more upset; nobody's more pissed; nobody's more disappointed about that than I am," Prescott said. "Nobody wants to win more than me. I have the proof in what I do, in my hours and my habits of preparation. I understand it's a team game, but at the end of the day, the quarterback is paid to fill in those gaps, and when you're not playing well, to understand that and to bring the team back.

"And have I done that when I needed to? Absolutely not in those crucial times."