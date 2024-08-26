FRISCO, Texas -- The game of cat and mouse between Dallas Cowboys 2023 All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys front office (Jerry and Stephen Jones) concluded with both sides' desired end game: Lamb remaining a Cowboy for the foreseeable future.

Dallas re-signed Lamb, who will be 25 years old entering the 2024 season -- his fifth year in the NFL -- to a four-year extension worth $136 million on Monday, per ESPN. He now becomes the NFL's second-highest-paid non-quarterback when it comes to his contract's average-per-year total of $34 million. Lamb's deal includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever for a wide receiver. He trails only the $35 million APY set by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who signed a four-year, $140 million contract on June 3.

"I think CeeDee's one of the best players in the NFL," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said April 23 at Dallas' pre-draft press conference. "I think he's very instrumental because of his position to quarterback success, personally. I think if you look at complementary football, he does it all there for you. He's multifaceted in where we can line him up, the type things we can use him for. He's dedicated in his practice and he's sound physically. That puts him really right there at the top as far as a player. I'm trying to answer your question. I guess the answer is without saying anymore, I think he's one of the top players in the NFL."

Lamb led the NFL with 135 catches and ranked second in the league with 1,749 receiving yards and third in the NFL in receiving touchdowns. His 135 catches and 1,749 receiving yards broke both of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's single-season records from 1995, the last year the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. Lamb has more than earned the honor of wearing No. 88.

The Cowboys opted to play the waiting game regarding Lamb's contract instead of seeking to set the market, something they did in 2019 when they re-signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to a six-year, $90 million extension. That school of thought led to them ultimately resetting the market at the wide receiver position anyways (aside from Jefferson).

Now, the Cowboys front office can focus on addressing their other two All-Pros in quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2024, and edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is eligible to sign an extension after having played three NFL seasons following being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.