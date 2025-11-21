FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world Monday night when they didn't start CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 despite both being healthy. Their opening drive benching fueled plenty of speculation on social media about what "Hangover" type of shenanigans the two could have gotten into on the Las Vegas strip.

Cowboys coach Bryan Schottenheimer said "there were some things that were missed" and kept his explanation at that. Both Lamb and Pickens declined to get into specifics postgame Monday night.

However, Lamb told a group of reporters at his locker that he and Pickens were out past the team's 10 p.m. Pacific time curfew before Monday evening's game. The opening drive benching didn't impact the outcome, a 33-16 Cowboys victory in which Pickens exploded for 144 yards and a touchdown on nine catches with Lamb adding 66 yards and a touchdown on five catches. The duo had dinner and some drinks at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa Las Vegas before returning to the Durango Resort around 20 minutes down the road. Lamb also clarified he didn't throw up at 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, a rumor that was making the rounds on social media.

"I know how to hold my liquor," he said.

Pickens initially said the Cowboys lined up in more run-heavy personnel to "exploit" the Raiders in the run game when CBS Sports asked him why he and Lamb didn't start the game. When he was informed Schottenheimer said he missed a couple things, he gave a short reply.

"That's just between me and Schotty honestly," Pickens said Monday.

Pickens hasn't commented since on the reasons for the benching, but that disciplinary issue isn't gonna come between him and his head coach. Schottenheimer made a point to come over and hug Pickens and Lamb in the first quarter on Monday after Lamb scored the first touchdown of the game.

"I think we're still getting even closer and closer. We were close before, and I feel now we're getting even closer," Pickens said. ... "Definitely with the types of plays and play calling. The stuff that he brings to the table, definitely a huge factor."

In fact, Schottenheimer would love to be both Lamb's and Pickens' play caller for years to come, something that is currently in the air with the latter's rookie contract set to expire in the coming offseason.

"Sign me up. I mean, what do you say? Those two guys, I just love their relationship, man. I love the firepower that they give us," Schottenheimer said on Tuesday. "That's one of those games where you never know which one it's going to be. Some games it's both of them, some games it's one of them, and again, like I said, I pinch myself at times. Because when you're talking about you're Dak or the playcaller, like myself, you're like, OK, if we do this, which way do I throw it to? I like that matchup, but wow, that one is pretty good too. That's real. I'm very in favor of George having a long-term future with us."