Over four decades ago, Tony Dorsett broke loose after a quiet start to a rookie season that ended with he and his teammates hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. A similar occurrence could be in the works now with current Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

A Pro Bowler last year, Pollard has taken a supporting role in the Cowboys' offense this year despite no longer sharing a backfield with Ezekiel Elliott. CeeDee Lamb, who has cut through defenses like a hot knife through butter as of late, feels that his teammate is line to have a big day on Sunday against the Panthers and their 26th-ranked run defense.

"With my explosion, then (Brandin Cooks) coming along, and we're about to get (Pollard) going," Lamb said. "Just putting all our pieces together, our weapons doing what they've got to do, our offense can be great."

Cooks looked like Jerry Rice at times during last Sunday's 49-17 win over the New York Giants. The former Pro Bowler caught a whopping 9 of 10 targets for 173 yards and a score.

Brandin Cooks DAL • WR • #3 TAR 39 REC 26 REC YDs 338 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

"At some point, they're going to start backing up," Lamb said of opposing defenses having to respect the Cowboys' vertical passing attack. "And if not, we're going to continue to go on a tear, throwing the ball. Ultimately, we want to get the running game started. We want to reward those guys in the backfield because of the blocks they've been holding for us. ... It's all about playing for one another."

For his part, Pollard doesn't mind taking a back seat to the passing game. He said that teams appear to be focused on stopping the Cowboys' running game after focusing more on containing the passing game earlier in the season. Pollard also acknowledged that things are different with Elliott out of the picture.

"You definitely know you're a target," Pollard said of his elevated role. "Teams do a great job trying to stop the run, and lately, they've been doing a good job of stopping us but we've been getting done in the passing game. ... Just playing complementary."

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 135 Yds 529 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Pollard said that Cooks is a "prime example" of being ready when called upon.

"For me, it's pretty much doing the same thing that got me here," he said. "Just being ready for when my number is called. When they call my number, I'm ready to make a play."

When asked about this weekend, Pollard agrees with Lamb that he could be in line for a big day. That however, is the same mentality Pollard takes into every game.

"Every week, I look at it like, this is a big week for us coming us," Pollard said. "I know eventually it'll happen if you keep speaking it."

Cook's emergence will surely help, but Lamb's emergence will undoubtedly play a major role in opening things up for Pollard and the ground game. Lamb recently set the NFL record for the most consecutive games with at least 10 catches and 150 yards and is on pace to break several of Michael Irvin's single-season franchise marks.

"It's very meaningful," Lamb said of chasing Irvin's records. "It obviously means that I'm doing something correct. All the hard work is paying off, but the job's still not done."