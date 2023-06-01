The 2023 season will be career defining for CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys' 24-year-old top receiver. He has a trustworthy sidekick for the first time in his role as the team's top receiver, thanks to the offseason trade acquisition of Brandin Cooks, and it couldn't come at a better time for Dallas' latest No. 88 as he is eligible for a second contract for the first time in his career ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Outside of wanting to have his financial future in a secure state, like many people in and outside of the football word, Lamb says he isn't phased by this new stage of his career, especially since Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones made it clear extensions for homegrown stars are in the works.

"I'm going to be 100 percent honest, I'm not even distracted," Lamb said Thursday, via The Athletic. "The money, definitely worried about it. But it's not nothing that's really on my mind every day that I wake up or when I come to the building. I don't really think about how much money am I gonna make. It's really just all about coming in and showing my worth, and then let everything else handle itself."

Lamb, the team's former first-round pick in the 2020 draft, set career highs across the board in 2022 with 107 catches, 1,359 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. That production earned him his second career Pro Bowl nod and Second Team All-Pro honors, his first All-Pro accolades in his career.

After Lamb's 107 catches accounted for 30% of the Cowboys' team receptions, the second-highest rate in the NFL behind 2022 First-Team All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill's 32% figure of the Miami Dolphins team catches. Cooks has already earned rave reviews from teammates. No. 3 receiver Michael Gallup, the 27-year-old the Cowboys signed to a five-year, $57.5 million contract in the 2022 offseason shortly after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2021 season, feels "springy again" now that he is roughly a year-and-a-half removed from his knee injury. McCarthy also revealed Thursday that 2022 third-round pick wideout Jalen Tolbert "has made some really nice plays" in seven-on-seven and two-minute drills in OTAs, per The Athletic.

Like he said, all Lamb has to do is continue to produce. If his 2023 output continues on an upward trajectory, he'll have generational wealth sooner rather than later.