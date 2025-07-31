While Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys remain deadlocked in contract extension negotiations, many of the All-Pro linebacker's teammates have voiced their support for him ahead of the 2025 season. Wideout CeeDee Lamb is confident the franchise will agree to Parsons' demands and this saga will be water under the bridge by the time the games begin.

This time last year, Lamb was holding out of training camp before signing a four-year, $136 million extension with the Cowboys coming off a season in which he led the NFL in catches.

"Keep his head on right, stay positive around this whole thing ... we know it's going to get figured out," Lamb said this week when asked about Parsons' situation. "And when it does, we're going to act like none of this happened. I'm going to ask him for $100,000 and he can't tell me no because he has it."

Earlier during camp, Lamb tried to remove himself from the equation and wanted the conversation to remain between Parsons and ownership.

"Obviously playing this media game with Jerry (Jones) is not the best," Lamb said, via The Athletic. "It's not fun. It's not recommended. (Micah) knows what he brings to the table. He should get what he deserves. I'm not indulging in any of the craziness that they got going, but I do want Micah to get paid, soon."

Dak says Parsons "deserves to be paid"

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott understands that contract disputes can get messy, but it's in the franchise's best interest to get this situation solved quickly.

"I don't know if there's a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you," Prescott said earlier this week. "I think he deserves to get paid. He should get paid. Ultimately, going off of the history of what I've seen, he will get paid. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later."

Parsons has been heavily-involved with team activities despite not participating in on-field drills, according to Prescott.

"I think Micah is doing a helluva job with being here," Prescott said. "He's a great teammate. Showing up, not just on the practice field but with the camaraderie, whether it be dinner. He wants to be out there practicing. Honestly, I'm glad he's not. He can't do that to himself. That's the business of it."

Like Lamb last summer, Prescott went back and forth with the Cowboys in contract negotiations before becoming the highest-paid player in league history with a $240 million contract.

Both sides remain deadlocked

Cowboys CEO and co-owner Stephen Jones briefly updated where negotiations stand last weekend with a comment that was quickly circulated and portrayed as the ball being in Parsons' court.

"We want to pay Micah, too. He's gotta want to be paid," Jones said via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Parsons said this month he expects to be in Dallas for the foreseeable future, but understands the business side of the equation if a deal is not reached.

"I don't know. We'll see, we'll see how long things take," Parsons said, via The Athletic. "There's not really much movement, man. I want to be here. I've always stated I want to be here, but at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day."