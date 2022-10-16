The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a grudge match against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and they will have their WR1 in the starting lineup. Per NFL Media, CeeDee Lamb should play in Week 6 despite being listed as questionable on the injury report with a hip issue.

Lamb's situation felt a bit worrisome, as he wasn't listed on the Cowboys injury report until Friday, where he sat out. However, this hip issue apparently is not serious enough for him to miss this important NFC East showdown. Lamb is the Cowboys' leading receiver, as he's caught 28 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns in five games played.

NFL Media also offered an update on Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott. While he's also listed as questionable to play, Prescott will reportedly not suit up on Sunday night. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the week that the team was preparing to start Cooper Rush again. Ian Rapoport says Prescott still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday.

Prescott did not practice last Wednesday, but was a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions. This was a step in the right direction, as these were the first practices Prescott took part in since suffering the thumb injury in Week 1. Rush has gone 5-0 starting in Prescott's stead going back to last season, making him the fourth quarterback in the last 15 seasons to start his career 5-0 or better.