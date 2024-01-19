The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders didn't have much to cheer about during the wild card round. Not only did their team lose, but apparently, several cheerleaders are also unhappy with the way several Green Bay players acted during the Packers' 48-32 win.

Darian Lassiter, who just finished her fifth season as a Cowboys cheerleader, jumped on social media this week to explain why the alleged behavior by the Packers' players was so unacceptable.

"The Cowboys versus Packers game last Sunday, I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams' players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader," Lassiter said. "We would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown -- this is one example -- they would come up to us, standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us."

Lassiter also noted that the Packers players would essentially stand face-to-face while yelling at the cheerleaders.

"I feel like that's unsportsmanlike conduct and it's so crazy how they can't do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing's going to happen," Lassier said. "I understand the playoffs is a huge deal, I truly get it, but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window."

Lassiter wasn't the only cheerleader who was uncomfortable with the way the Packers players were acting. The top comment on Lassiter's TikTok video came from fellow Cowboys cheerleader Jensen Merrill, who noted that the actions by the Packers players had her on the "verge of tears."

Cowboys cheerleaders were not happy with the Packers TikTok

Lassiter noted that she definitely won't be cheering for the Packers during the divisional round.

"I'm rooting for every team but [the Packers] now that the Cowboys are out," she said in the TikTok video.

It looks like this means that Lassiter will be a huge 49ers fan Saturday night when they host the Packers. Of course, the Packers won't have any cheerleaders at that game and that's because they haven't had their own cheerleadering squad since 1988. The team currently brings in college cheerleaders for home games at Lambeau.