Entering the Week 2 contest with the Atlanta Falcons, the Dallas Cowboys had a league-high nine bodies on injured reserve and then ruled out their perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith ahead of the game with neck stingers. One of the players on IR is starting cornerback Anthony Brown, who was moved there last week with a rib injury, and he'll now likely be joined by fellow starting defensive back Chidobe Awuzie. The latter suffered a hamstring injury in the team's harrowing 40-39 comeback win over the Falcons at AT&T Stadium, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks as he works to recover, head coach Mike McCarthy told media on Wednesday.

Even with the return of Jourdan Lewis in Week 2, the loss of both Brown and Awuzie carve deep into the top of the Cowboys defensive back rotation, and leaves them working to figure out where they go from here.

Brown is eligible to return in two more weeks but there's no guarantee he'll be able to, and the prognosis on Awuzie is far less promising. The Cowboys are enjoying stellar play from rookie second-round pick Trevon Diggs, but will have to now lean that much more heavily on the recent addition of Brandon Carr -- who they intended to convert to full-time safety (but also noted his ability to flex) -- the play of Daryl Worley and rookie Reggie Robinson, II. A move to promote a player (or two?) from the 16-man practice squad could also be in play this week. There sits Chris Westry, Steven Parker, Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton, each of them providing an option to bolster depth ahead of the Cowboys clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

And for those wondering, sources tell CBS Sports there is still no movement on the Earl Thomas front as of Wednesday morning and, even if that were to change suddenly, Thomas would have to pass COVID-19 protocol to be allowed into the building and meet with the team ahead of any potential signing. Considering the team charter leaves the tarmac on Saturday headed for the Pacific Northwest, and with Wednesday practice already in the books, it's highly improbable the All-Pro could navigate the logistics of the situation to be available and play his former team.

But, again, there's been no movement on that front as of now, as McCarthy remains dug in on his concerns over Thomas' character issues that got him blackballed in Baltimore.

As for Awuzie, the injury could not come at a worst time, as he begins the final year of his rookie contract. The former second-round pick played well in Year 1 with the Cowboys, but suffered a sophomore slump of sorts and then an uneven third campaign in 2019, which led to speculation the team might look at converting him to safety. An option Mike McCarthy was admittedly open to, they instead decided to keep him at corner, and he grabbed the team's first interception of the season in the 20-17 opening day loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He'll now go forward uncertain of when he'll be able to return, and as the Cowboys look to stop Russell Wilson and one of the most prolific passing attacks in the entire league. Awuzie started all 16 games in 2019 and was available for 15 the year prior, but can now write off what looks to be a large chunk of a year in which he was angling for a solid payday next offseason.